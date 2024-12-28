Dakota Riders Honor Those Executed in 1862 in Mankato, Minn.

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg December 28, 2024

After a one-year hiatus, Dakota horse riders returned to Mankato, Minnesota, to honor the memory of the December 26, 1862, mass execution of Native Americans. Ordered by President Abraham Lincoln, this event remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.

From 2008 to 2022, the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride was held annually to commemorate the lives lost following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

The Memorial Ride concluded in 2022 after the passing of its founder, Jim Miller, a Dakota spiritual leader and Vietnam veteran, who succumbed to cancer in May 2023.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Miller envisioned the ride as a way to honor the 38+2, acknowledge the pain of the past, and work toward healing. His dream of reconciliation now lives on through the annual journey, drawing participants from across the Midwest and beyond. Riders include Dakota descendants, allies, and youth who are taking up the mantle to ensure this history is never forgotten.

This year, two new rides emerged — the Makatoh Reconciliation and Healing Horse Ride from Lower Brule, S.D., led by Wilfred Keeble, and the Dakota Exiles ride from Santee, Neb., led by Jim Hallum.

Two new rides, called the Makatoh Reconciliation and Healing Horse Ride, were launched this year.

Wilfred Keeble, a participant in the original ride, shared that Miller encouraged him to carry it forward with the next generation.

"We ended 38+2, but he said the ride needs to go on for the coming generations," said Keeble, "We have a young group with us, they’re excited. They want to continue on."

The Dakota riders retrace a painful chapter in history, riding horseback across the Midwest to honor their ancestors and the 38 men executed in 1862.

The ride begins in Lower Brule, South Dakota, and spans nearly 330 miles, culminating at the execution site in Mankato. Over the course of two weeks, riders will brave freezing winter conditions on horseback, stopping in communities along the way to hold ceremonies, share history, and foster dialogue.

The physical journey is grueling, with riders spending hours in the saddle during bitterly cold days. Each stop along the route carries significance, offering moments of reflection and community connection.

Riders often stay in churches, community centers, or schools where they host educational events and ceremonies, sharing the story of the Dakota 38+2 and inviting dialogue about history and its impact today.

The long horse ride also serves as a reminder of the struggles the Dakota people endured during and after the war. The events of 1862 included forced removal, mass incarceration, and the loss of land and lives, traumas that still resonate today.

While it’s rooted in pain, the ride is also about hope and healing. By retracing the steps of their ancestors, the riders are not only honoring the past but also working toward understanding and reconciliation. For those who witness or participate in the journey, it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of keeping history alive.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter