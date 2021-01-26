‘Covid-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country’ Live Stream Event

Details By Native News Online Staff January 26, 2021

Native News Online is hosting a Native-centered live stream on Zoom via Facebook Live on February 25. The program is designed to create vaccination awareness and vaccine hesitancy in Indian Country.

The one-hour forum, Covid-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country, will feature health experts, including Dr. Melvina McCabe (Diné), retired professor and researcher at University of New Mexico Medical School and Stacey A. Bohlen (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians), CEO, National Indian Health Board.

As with the rest of the country, relief is needed. Much hope for relief exists because of vaccines that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, there is a question of how hesitant American Indians will be to take the vaccine. Join us for this informative and timely one-hour forum.

Covid-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country will be co-hosted by Publisher Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) and Managing Editor Kyle Edwards (Anishinaabe).

Sign up for the event here.

Silver Sponsor

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff