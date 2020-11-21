Currents

Covid-19 Surge Continues on Navajo Nation - 168 New Cases and 3 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff November 21, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 168 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 626 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 8,055 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 147,354 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 14,612, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,160

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,583

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,495

Gallup Service Unit: 2,332

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,571

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,131

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,524

Winslow Service Unit: 807

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,353 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,638 new cases, and Utah reported 3,395 cases.

“I am very grateful to our frontline warriors who continue to fight for us every day during this pandemic. Unfortunately, our first responders are also being impacted by the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and that makes this pandemic much more difficult to manage and control. Every person, every resident on the Navajo Nation has the ability to help change the path that we are on simply by staying home as much as we can. When we move around and travel then the virus spreads, but when we stay home, we isolate the virus. Everyone should be holding themselves accountable and making sure their family members stay home as well, and we strongly encourage everyone to get tested soon. We brought down the number of cases here on the Navajo Nation to zero in early September and we can do it again, but we cannot let up and we have to remain strong and keep fighting together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall at 5:00 p.m. (MST) to provide updates on COVID-19. Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings with non-household members during the upcoming holidays due to COVID-19 risks. Navajo Area IHS and 638 hospitals continue to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1606101518504000&usg=AOvVaw28HtTS13tXny4PDYdbMlf_">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff