Currents

Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 688 on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff December 08, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 159 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 688 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 10,075 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 175,072 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 18,324, including two delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,630

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,980

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,890

Gallup Service Unit: 3,041

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,868

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,923

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,873

Winslow Service Unit: 1,098

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Utah reported 2,333 cases and Arizona reported an all-time high of 12,314 new cases. The state of New Mexico did not report its daily numbers due to a temporary system outage with their reporting system, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported on Tuesday that floor bed occupancy is over 80-percent and Intensive Care Units are not at capacity, but that is due to the expansion of ICU beds to accommodate patients. The status of ICU capacity continuously changes and continues to be monitored by IHS officials.

“Our health care system is still in a state of crisis. We have to do everything we can to bring down the number of new COVID-19 cases and we can do that by staying home, avoiding travel, and staying away from large crowds and gatherings. We cannot lose hope and we cannot become complacent. Let’s think of our health care workers and their families. They are risking their health and their lives to fight for us, so let’s pray for them and help them by staying home. We are hopeful that a safe vaccine will soon be approved by federal officials. Please stay home, wear a mask, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez..

Navajo Department of Health continues to offer free testing sites for COVID-19 during the month of December, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (MST) on the following days and locations:

Mondays: Kayenta Chapter and Tuba City Chapter

Tuesdays: Chinle Chapter

Wednesdays: Dilkon Chapter and St. Michaels Chapter

Thursdays: Crownpoint Chapter and Shiprock Chapter

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1607559627803000&usg=AFQjCNHpa9mObrA-GBpMiYIwBtgDKXsLdg">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff