Covid-19 Cases Surpass 29,000 on Navajo Nation; Death Toll at 2,086

Details By Native News Online Staff February 10, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 38 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 11 more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,086 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 15,639 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 237,843 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,041, including nine delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,354

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,812

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,398

Gallup Service Unit: 4,581

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,583

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,944

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,500

Winslow Service Unit: 1,851

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,977 new cases, Utah reported 1,299, and New Mexico reported 512 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the opportunity on Wednesday, to welcome several FEMA administrative personnel who recently arrived to Tuba City, Ariz. to provide support for Covid-19 vaccination efforts. The group is part of a larger group that continues to arrive this week.

“FEMA continues to provide great assistance and support for our health care workers and we are pleased to welcome more personnel this week to help with Covid-19 vaccinations on the Navajo Nation. I also thank our Navajo people and all of our frontline warriors for helping to flatten the numbers of new cases of Covid-19. To all of our people residing on the Navajo Nation, I ask you to please keep taking all precautions and do not travel to areas off the Nation where cases are more prevalent. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m., the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff