Covid-19 Cases Surpass 27,000 on Navajo Nation; Death Toll Rises to 966

Details By Levi Rickert January 23, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The total number of Covid-19 cases reported on the Navajo Nation surpassed 27,000 positive cases on Saturday. The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 132 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation, which took the total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 27,109.

Also, on Saturday, 12 additional deaths were reported, which takes the death to 966.

Reports indicate that 13,910 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 227,845 Covid-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,039

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,714

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,810

Gallup Service Unit: 4,337

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,483

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,738

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,238

Winslow Service Unit: 1,714

* 36 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 7,316 new cases, Utah reported 1,771, and New Mexico reported 859 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown is in effect until Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All Navajo Nation residents are required to remain home for the duration of the 57-hour weekend lockdown, with the exception of essential workers who are required to report to work and cases of emergencies.

“Vaccines are being administered to more people, but please remember that it takes time to administer both doses and it takes time for the vaccines to become effective against Covid-19. We have to keep taking all precautions and do everything we can to protect our elders, those with underlying health conditions, and others. Now is not the time to let up our guard, so please keep fighting this virus together. Stay home during the 57-hour weekend lockdown, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-002 will go into effect with the following provisions:

Extends the Stay-At-Home order requiring all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

Implements a daily curfew from 9:00 p.m. (MST) until 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Essential businesses may operate between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 8:00 p.m. (MST) daily, including gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, food establishments, banks and similar financial institutions, and hay vendors, provided they comply with provisions outline in the order to help protect employees and the public from Covid-19.

Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

“We are strong and we will overcome Covid-19, just as our ancestors overcame many adversities. Our frontline warriors are not giving up on us, so let’s keep fighting for them by taking all precautions to help reduce the spread of the virus. Be safe and keep praying for our people,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]