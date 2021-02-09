Covid-19 Cases Near 29,000; Death Toll Reaches 1,075

Details By Native News Online Staff February 09, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 54 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 15 more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,075 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 15,635 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 237,411 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,994, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,344

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,805

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,393

Gallup Service Unit: 4,577

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,582

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,935

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,489

Winslow Service Unit: 1,851

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 4,381 new cases, Utah reported 918, and New Mexico reported 413 new cases. Navajo Area IHS reported on Tuesday that 98-percent of the 78,520 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Navajo Area IHS is expected to receive an additional 28,925 doses of Covid-19 vaccines this week, which includes 26,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Our goal is to administer at least 100,000 doses of the vaccines by the end of February and we are on track to accomplish that goal. Our health care workers continue to administer the vaccines on a daily basis and those efforts have increased since the 57-hour weekend lockdowns were lifted recently. We have some very good indications that the numbers of new cases continue to flatten, but we have to stay the course and keep taking all precautions to prevent more Covid-19 cases. We have to remember that there are reports of the variants, so we have to stay alert and keep fighting this virus together. I am very thankful to all of the health care workers and many others who are working around the clock to help our people and to save lives,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m., the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff