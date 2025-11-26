Court Temporarily Blocks Navajo Presidential Removal Legislation

The Window Rock District Court on Tuesday granted Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren’s request for a temporary restraining order, halting action on legislation that seeks to remove him and Vice President Richelle Montoya from office.

The order blocks the Naabik’íyáti Committee and the Navajo Nation Council from considering Legislation No. 0263-25, which alleges malfeasance, misfeasance and breaches of fiduciary trust duties by the administration.

“It’s not surprising that President Nygren continues to avoid answering the many allegations facing the Office of the President and Vice President,” Speaker Crystalyne Curley said in a statement. “While we do not agree with the Court granting the temporary restraining order, we respect the ruling of the court. We will continue to stand up for the Navajo people, to hear the many requests to hold the President and Vice President accountable.”

The TRO preserves the status quo until at least a Dec. 8, 2025, hearing, giving both sides an opportunity to present arguments before the court determines whether the Council may proceed with the removal process.

In his filing, Nygren raised several objections to the legislation, echoing arguments made by former President Joe Shirley Jr. when he was placed on emergency administrative leave under a different statute.

During oral arguments, the Office of Legislative Counsel rejected Nygren’s characterization of the legislation as an “illegal power grab,” calling the claim false and misleading. Legislative attorneys argued that Navajo Nation law clearly grants the Council authority to advance removal proceedings.

Under 11 N.N.C. § 240(A), the removal statute cited in the legislation, both the president and vice president would have opportunities to address lawmakers during meetings of the Naabik’íyáti Committee and the full Council.

Nygren’s filing repeatedly cited Shirley v. Morgan, though legislative attorneys noted that the case did not invalidate the Nation’s removal statute. The Navajo Nation Supreme Court has never overturned 11 N.N.C. § 240(A), which remains binding law.

Roughly 70 chapters across the Nation have passed resolutions supporting Nygren’s and Montoya’s removal, urging administrative leave, or expressing no confidence in the administration.

The Council said it will continue to follow Diné Bii Beehaz’ání, the Navajo Nation Code, and the expressed concerns of citizens as the legal case moves forward.