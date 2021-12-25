Christmas 2021: Happy Holidays from All of Us at Native News Online

Details By Native News Online Staff December 25, 2021

As we enjoy this holiday season, the universal Christmas message of “Peace on Earth” is very much needed in our lives today.

The Ojibwe believe “to love is to know peace. You must love yourself in order to love another.” Peace on Earth can begin within our homes, among all of our relations and tribal communities.

However you may celebrate Christmas, have a peaceful and safe holiday season.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Native News Online.

