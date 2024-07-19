Chief Standing Bear Courage Prize Committee Announces U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa as 2024 Prize Recipient

Tags

U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa (Hopi) has been awarded the 2024 Chief Standing Bear Prize for Courage by the Chief Standing Bear Prize for Courage Project.

The Chief Standing Bear Project, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, was created in 2022 to promote the life and civil rights legacy of Ponca Chief Standing Bear by presenting public discussion groups,forums, lectures and other events on a national level. The initial kick-off program of the Project is the presentation of the Standing Bear Prize for Courage, awarded to those Native Americans who exemplify courage in the spirit of Standing Bear in doing what is right, rather than what is expedient.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Judge Humetewa serves the U.S. District Court of Arizona. When she was nominated by President Barack Obama and then confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she became the first female district judge in history.

Katie Brossy, board president of the Chief Standing Bear Project, stated during her lifetime Judge Humetewa has shown great courage and is a shining example of what Native people can accomplish within the legal profession. Like Chief Standing Bear, she has been a trailblazer within the legal system and her list of “firsts” is a testament to following in Standing Bear’s footsteps: a first-generation law school graduate, first Native American U.S. Attorney, and most recently in 2014 the first Native American woman U.S. District Court Judge. She has also served as a voice for justice as a national speaker presenting about prosecuting crimes on tribal lands and protecting cultural resources.

As the recipient of the prize, Judge Humetewa will be presented with her award at an event held at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, October 14, 2024.

She will receive a statuette of Chief Standing Bear created by renowned artist Benjamin Victor, the sculptor of the iconic Statuary Hall Chief Standing Bear sculpture, as well as a cash honorarium to be awarded at her request to the Morris and Stuart Udall Foundation.

More Stories Like This

Join us in observing 100 years of Native American citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," observing their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter