Chickasaw Nation Celebrates Women’s History Month

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media March 18, 2025

Chickasaw pilot recognized as early contributor to Oklahoma’s aviation industry

Recognized as the youngest person to fly solo in the United States in 1929, Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott’s contributions to aviation landed her into the Oklahoma Aviation and Space Hall of Fame in 1995. A Chickasaw citizen, her contributions to Oklahoma history, and to the Chickasaw Nation, are celebrated by the Chickasaw Nation during Women’s History Month.

“Pearl Carter Scott, a Chickasaw woman, was taught to live according to the high standards our ancestors placed on making a better life for ourselves and our community,” LaDonna B r own , Chickasaw Nation Director of Anthropology, said. “She exemplified this in the way that she became the youngest pilot in the U.S. and worked in our community by becoming one of the first Community Health Representatives (CHR).”

Pearl Carter Scott

According to Oklahoma.gov, aerospace and aviation are two important industries in Oklahoma. The two industries have become the second largest and fastest growing within the state. Together, they employ more than 200,000 Oklahomans, contributing an estimated $44 billion to the state’s economy. Pearl’s accomplishments placed Oklahoma on the map at a time when the industry was just beginning to take off.

Pearl was taught to fly by legendary aviator and family friend Wiley Post. When Post met Pearl for the first time, he was impressed by her daring nature and wisdom for someone so young. Born in 1915, Pearl was officially granted her student pilot’s permit by the age of 13. She was the first Chickasaw aviator.

By age 14, Pearl was working as a commercial pilot, ferrying packages and passengers across Oklahoma. She also became a favorite attraction at air shows as one of the youngest performing barnstormers.

Her aviatrix career ended when she began her family. Married with one child and another on the way, she decided flying was too dangerous a profession. Her family depended on her, and the dangers were too great.

“Pearl took on our cultural, societal roles when she became a mother and a community health representative,” Brown said. “These are characteristics that our female ancestors took on and that have been passed down for thousands of years.”

Pearl had a professional career that was more than just aviation. During her time as a community health representative for the Chickasaw Nation, Pearl was often on call 24 hours a day and averaged more than 2,000 miles a month in travel. She connected tribal citizens to all Chickasaw Nation resources.

Pearl’s service to the tribe continued after her retirement. She was asked to run for office for the Chickasaw Legislature in 1983 by Chickasaw Nation Governor Overton James and then Lt. Governor Bill Anoatubby. Pearl was elected and served three terms in office. During her tenure, she helped oversee tremendous growth in tribal operations and services.

She passed away in March 2005 at age 89.

In addition to the Oklahoma Aviation and Space Hall of Fame, Pearl was inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame in 1995. Pearl was a member of the International Women’s Air and Space Museum and a charter member of the National Museum of the American Indian at the Smithsonian.

Pearl’s legacy lives on

In 2007, Chickasaw Press published “Never Give Up! The Life of Pearl Carter Scott.” This was followed by an award-winning feature film, “Pearl,” in 2010. Both are available to purchase online at ChickasawMarket.com.

The Chickasaw Nation has created educational resources and documentaries available to teachers and scholars. Included among them is “On Top of the World: Pearl Carter Scott.” This documentary includes a corresponding lesson plan that can be found at Chickasaw.net/ Curriculum.

“Pearl Carter Scott reinforced our under standing of being an outstanding Chickasaw woman in her field by attaining and being successful in her goal, becoming a mother then attaining training to become a CHR. She has revealed our core values within her lifetime achievements,” Brown said.

