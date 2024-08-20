Chickasaw Boy Wins National Marble Championship

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 20, 2024

Myles Lacy was crowned champion at the 101st National Marble Championship in June. The championship took place in Wildwood, New Jersey. Along with his family, Myles traveled nearly 1,000 miles from his hometown of Celina, Tennessee, to compete against more than 20 national finalists during the four-day championship.

“It was weird when they put the crown on me,” Myles said. “I was excited when I knew I had won. I was proud that I had won playing against an older boy.”

To win a position at the national tournament, Myles first had to win one of the many local tournaments that took place across the United States. Thousands of competitors compete during the events.

While in Wildwood, Myles played numerous games over several days to reach the championship. During the course of the championship, more than 1,200 individual marble games are played by the competitors. Myles placed in the top eight in the preliminaries. The ranking qualified him to advance into the semifinals. After winning a total of nine games — while losing three — Myles advanced to the finals.

As one of two players, each competed head-to-head until one triumphed by winning eight games. Myles was victorious.

“There were three days of preliminary play. Myles played each of the other kids twice,” Myles’ father, Ryan Lacy, said. “Those kids are 7 to 14 years old.”

At 9 years old, Myles, a Chickasaw citizen, made history by becoming the youngest male marble champion. This also places him as the second youngest National Marble Champion in both boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Myles’ sister, 11-year old Kyndel Woods, also shot in the girl’s division of the championship.

Tennessee has a proud history of producing marble champions. Champions include Corey Goolsby and Wesley Thompson, among others.

“There have been two or three girls that have won the championship from our county,” Ryan said. “Former champion Amanda Burns came up to watch him play last year. She is proud of him.” While shooting marbles may sound like child’s play, a lot rides on the National Marble Championship. Myles, along with this year’s female winner, were presented with $2,000 scholarships. The scholarship is to be used for college or trade school. Two additional $500 sportsmanship scholarships were awarded at the National Marble Championship, one each within the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Along with the scholarship, Myles was crowned winner, received a trophy, medallion, plaque and watch.

“It felt phenomenal watching Myles win,” Ryan said. “He started three years ago. He is only 9 years old. There are some good shooters out there. He not only hung in there with them, but he beat them. It seemed like Myles did great while under pressure.”

Competitions are fast and furious. Games are only played during a four-hour window in the morning of each day. Contenders can spend the afternoons ambling around Wildwood along the boardwalk or lounging on the New Jersey beach.

The game and competitions are played using sanctioned rules provided by the National Marble Tournament. Competitions are played within a 12-foot square ring. Centered on the square is painted a 10- foot diameter circle, and 13 glass target marbles are placed in the middle of the circle in a X pattern. Using what is called a “shooter” marble, players score by striking the glass marbles and forcing them outside of the circle with the shooter.

“I am trying to get seven marbles out,” Myles said. “That is the most I have ever shot in a row.”

The players are awarded one point per marble that has left the circle. The winner of the match is the one who knocks out seven marbles. Unlike the other marbles, shooters are made from flint or agate stones. Myles’ shooter is crafted of flint. With his championship win, Myles has become a local celebrity.

“He doesn’t know what to do with all this attention,” Ryan said.

Myles has been presented with a key to Clay County, Tennessee, along with his hometown of Celina. Myles has had many radio stations and newspapers interview him to talk about his marble experience. He was also featured on his local news station.

“It’s been exciting getting the key to the county,” Myles said. Kyndel was also presented a key to the city of Celina for her participation in the championship. Each was presented with a $200 scholarship.

Myles became involved in competitive marbles through his mother, Amanda. Her dad was a marble player. He also won a national championship in the 1980s. Amanda learned the love of the game through him.

Myles receives his Chickasaw heritage from his father’s side of the family. Ryan’s grandparents and father left the Chickasaw Nation for Tennessee when his dad was in the eighth grade. The family was predominately from the Ada area.

Last year, the family made it to the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival for the first time.

“I am proud to be Chickasaw,” Myles said. “I remember going to festival last year. It was fun.”

“I really enjoyed seeing the capitol and the meeting itself,” Ryan said. “We stayed in the Artesian. I loved the (Chickasaw) Cultural Center. I really like the (traditional village) with the old houses and meeting place. I would really like to spend a whole week exploring. I just can’t say how proud (of being Chickasaw) I am as well.”

Growing up, Ryan and his family would often make a pilgrimage to the Chickasaw Nation to see family. “I loved going out there when I was a kid,” Ryan said. “I have always loved Oklahoma. I like hearing family stories. My grandma was in the rodeo and had a lot of really good horses. I loved my family’s stories.”

