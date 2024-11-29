Celebrate Native American Heritage Day

Details By Native News Online Staff November 29, 2024

Native American Heritage Day is celebrated in the United States on the day after Thanksgiving, which is observed as a federal holiday. It serves as an opportunity to honor the history, culture, contributions, and resilience of Native American tribes and their members. The day emphasizes raising awareness of the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples while acknowledging their continued influence on American society.

Here is what President Joe Biden said about Native American Heritage Day:

“Indigenous history is defined by strength, survival, and a deep pride in heritage. Today, on Native American Heritage Day, we celebrate that rich story. And recommit to working with Tribal Nations and Native communities to bring new prosperity and security to Native peoples.”

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) reflected on this day with:

“Long before colonial ships landed on our country’s shores, there were Native Americans - living full lives and caring for the earth's gifts so that future generations could thrive. We have always been here. We always will be. Happy Native American Heritage Day, everyone!”

