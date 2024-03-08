Celebrate International Women's Day

Details By Native News Online Staff March 08, 2024

Today is International Women's Day 2024. The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2024 is Inspire Inclusion.

When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world.

Historically, Native American women have been involved in the lives of our children, family and tribal communities.

On this International Women's Day, we want to highlight quotes from four Native American women:

Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), U.S. Secretary of the Interior, who is the first Native American to serve in a secretarial posistion within a presidential cabinet

"I believe Native Americans, women, and all of us deserve representation, and that we all need to fight with everything we have to make it so."

Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation

“It is the women who are responsible for bringing along the next generation to carry the culture forward. Women can help turn the world right side up. We bring a more collaborative approach to government. And if we do not participate, then decisions will be made without us.”

Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu), first Native American ever nominated for a Best Actress Oscar

"The most pressing thing I’ve wanted to say about Killers of the Flower Moon, especially to Native Women & Youth: See it when and only if you feel ready, and see it with people you feel safe with. You’ll likely have a lot of generational grief to process. You’re not alone."

Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes), first Native American woman astronaut who went into space

"I feel very proud. It's important that we celebrate our diversity and really communicate that specifically to the younger generation." --

When women themselves are inspired to be included, there's a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.

Collectively, let's forge a more inclusive world for women.

