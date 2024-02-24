Biden Appoints The National Center’s Chris James (Cherokee) to Trade Advisory Committee

Details By Levi Rickert February 24, 2024

The White House on Friday announced that President Joe Biden will appoint The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (The National Center) President and CEO Chris James (Eastern Cherokee) to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

The Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations is an advisory committee established to provide overall policy advice to the United States Trade Representative on matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States. The advisory committee will provide advice on negotiating objectives and bargaining positions before entering into trade agreements, the impact of the implementation of trade agreements, matters concerning the operation of any trade agreement once entered into, and other matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States.

James, who heads The National Center - the Native American organization that focuses on economic development in Indian Country, is among 44 others named to the advisory committee on Friday. James' appointment allows for a Native American to sit at the table to provide expertise in the Indigenous economy, Native American policy, supply chains, and rural economic development. His expertise is enriched by his personal experience, having grown up with his family's businesses on the Qualla Boundary, the home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Under his leadership, The National Center has flourished, tripling its revenue and expanding its reach significantly. James spearheads both the Reservation Economic Summit, the world's largest conference focused on Native American economic development, and the Native Edge Institute series, which equips entrepreneurs with essential skills for success. His tenure has seen a heightened emphasis on international Indigenous trade and connecting Native businesses with corporate America.

Prior coming to The Center, James held senior roles in the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration. In these capacities, he led initiatives like Supplier Pay and Startup in a Day, both designed to enhance business efficiency and entrepreneurship. Supplier Pay focused on accelerating payments to small business suppliers, while Startup in a Day aimed to streamline the process for entrepreneurs to start a business in just one day.

Aside from his appointment to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. James will preside over The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development's RES, Indian Country's largest economic development conference, in Las Vegas beginning March 11-14, 2024.

