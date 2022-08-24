BIA Announces Tribal Tourism Grant Program

Details By Native News Online Staff August 24, 2022

Tuesday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland announced that the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is now accepting applications for its Fiscal Year 2022 Tribal Tourism Grant Program.

“Tourism is a vital part of many Tribal economies, providing jobs and bringing resources to Tribal communities,” said Assistant Secretary Newland. “The Tribal Tourism Grant Program is one way we are investing in Indian Country to promote economic opportunities in and near Tribal communities to make sure that people have the opportunity to live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives in their Tribal communities.”

The program plans to fund 20-35 grants ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 for Tribes and Tribal organizations to hire consultants, perform feasibility studies and develop business plans for proposed tourism projects.

The program, aimed at stimulating economic growth within tribal communities through tourism, allows grants to be used to explore how tourism businesses can adapt and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Federally Recognized American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and organizations are eligible to apply.

Any questions regarding the Tribal Tourism Grant Program can be directed to Dennis Wilson, Grants Management Specialist, at (505)917-3235 or [email protected].

