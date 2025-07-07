Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Visits Oak Ridge Fire Command Post, Reaffirms Support for Navajo Nation Recovery Efforts

Details By Native News Online Staff July 07, 2025

On Saturday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visited the Oak Ridge Fire Incident Command Post at the Navajo Division of Transportation to receive updates on the fire’s status and offer her continued support during the recovery phase.

Joining Gov. Hobbs were Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and 25th Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley. The leaders discussed the reinstatement of the Arizona Mutual Aid Compact, a crucial agreement that would expand resource sharing during emergency situations like the Oak Ridge Fire.

“Today, I visited Navajo Nation and met with the brave first responders who have been on the frontlines battling the Oak Ridge Fire. I’m grateful to them for their tireless efforts to protect residents, homes, and land. We will continue to coordinate closely with our federal, Tribal, and local partners as they work to contain this fire. My administration stands ready to support the Navajo Nation and ensure that those impacted by this fire have what they need to recover,” said Governor Katie Hobbs.

President Nygren noted that the Oak Ridge Fire is one of the most significant fires to impact the Navajo Nation since the 2014 Assayii Lake Fire, which burned over 14,000 acres. "We thank our fire crews for their rapid response in securing the perimeter and sealing critical borders to protect the Navajo people he said.”

Speaker Curley expressed thanks to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team Type 2, Navajo Nation Rangers, and all Tribal firefighting crews. “With over 600 firefighters on the ground, including crews working near homes, schools, and senior centers, we are especially thankful for the rapid creation of fire lines,” she said. She also reiterated her commitment to reinstating the Mutual Aid Compact, a priority since taking office in January 2023.

Gov. Hobbs was accompanied by Arizona State Forester Thomas Torres, who emphasized the state’s commitment to protecting all residents and forested lands. “Roughly 200 of the 600 firefighters are from state agencies and contractors,” said Torres. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Navajo Nation in managing wildfires.”

Council Delegates Dr. Andy Nez and Vince James were also present, thanking Gov. Hobbs for her support. Dr. Nez noted he has attended every fire briefing to ensure he remains informed on developments and community needs.

Deborah Shirley, Acting Navajo Regional Director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, highlighted the long-term impacts of the fire. “In the coming weeks, we’ll be assessing damage to land, vegetation, wildlife, and sacred sites,” she said. “Grazing areas, in particular, have been severely affected.”

Sharon Sandoval, Director of the Navajo Department of Emergency Management and Joint Incident Commander for the Oak Ridge Fire, praised the strong interagency coordination. “We have all the right expertise at the table for our people’s benefit,” she said. “Reinstating the Mutual Aid Compact is essential for future emergency responses.”

Sandoval added that the fire has shown minimal growth over the past four days and is not expected to expand further. In the next 24 to 72 hours, the Navajo Department of Emergency Management will begin transitioning to the recovery phase and distributing donations to affected chapters.

