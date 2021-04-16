Another Variant Covid-19 Case Identified on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff April 16, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Another Covid-19 variant case was discovered on the Navajo Nation, which brings the total of three cases on the nation's largest Indian reservation.

“With the recent report of the California variant in the Shiprock Service Unit, we now have three cases in various regions of the Navajo Nation. We also have one confirmed case of the U.K. variant that was identified in the western part of the Nation. We have to exercise caution and take all precautions," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Nez says a cluster of Covid-19 cases recently resulted from a large family gathering in which face masks were not used.

"We have to do better and not let our guard down. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,262 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 16,475 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 260,263 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,355, including four delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,549

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,926

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,612

Gallup Service Unit: 4,812

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,692

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,093

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,678

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 845 new cases, Utah reported 463, and New Mexico reported 264. The Navajo Nation was informed that a third confirmed case of the B.1.429, California variant, has been identified in the Shiprock Service Unit. The California variant was previously identified in the Chinle Service Unit and Gallup Service Unit.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

