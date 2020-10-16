Currents

American Indian Graduate Center Names Scholarship for Late Seminole Leader Max Osceola Jr.

Details By Native News Online Staff October 16, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One week after his passing, the American Indian Graduate Center honored the life of Max Osceola Jr., the former chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s council who passed away last week, by creating the Max Osceola, Jr. Memorial Fund. He was 70.

Osceola served on the Seminole Tribal Council for more than two decades. He was re-elected to 13 consecutive two-year terms between 1985 and 2010. During his tenure he augmented Seminole Tribal gaming by expanding its gambling operations and overseeing the construction of the Seminole Hard Rock hotel, cafe and casino.

“Max has changed the course of history for the Seminole Tribe, but more importantly he has left a lasting impact in the hearts of the Seminole people,” National Indian Gaming Association’s Chairman Ernest Stevens Jr. and American Indian Graduate Center board member said. “He had a huge heart and knew how to have fun when it was time to have fun. Yet his work ethic was unquestionably powerful and disciplined. It is a privilege and an honor to call Max my friend. I miss him deeply and will carry his memory with me always.”

“American Indian Graduate Center is honored to celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. Osceola Jr.,” said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), American Indian Graduate Center executive director. “His love and commitment for his Tribal community throughout his life is a testament to his dedication to empowering our people. Creating the Max Osceola, Jr. Memorial Fund is the perfect way to commemorate an incredible man who has given so much to Indian Country.”

Beyond his service to his tribe, Osceola also worked with several nonprofit organizations in south Florida, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Ann Storck Center, Winterfest, the Victory Junction Camp and Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. In 2017, he was inducted into the Broward Education Foundation Hall of Fame and in 2003 he also was inducted into the Broward County Sports Hall of Fame.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff