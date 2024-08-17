A Place to Call Home: Chickasaw Nation Dedicates Veterans Housing Community

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 17, 2024

ADA, Okla. – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby was joined by Chickasaw veterans, tribal leaders and dignitaries in dedication ceremonies Aug. 14 for a neighborhood community constructed exclusively for Chickasaw veterans.

The Tashka Inchokka' neighborhood is comprised of six two-bedroom homes located on West 10th Street, across from Glenwood Park. Tashka means “warrior” and inchokka' is “a home that belongs to them” in the Chickasaw language.

Governor Anoatubby said the housing project marked a significant milestone in the Chickasaw Nation’s commitment to serve veterans and helps meet the tribe’s mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.

“We have always had a deep respect for our warriors,” Governor Anoatubby said. “They set an example of strength, resilience and service and its worthy of the highest admiration and their selfless actions demonstrate the fundamental values of the Chickasaw people, values that serve as the cornerstones of strong communities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving those who have fought to defend the freedoms we enjoy.”

“These homes represent our dedication to honor our warriors, and their service and their sacrifices.”

The 1,024-square-foot homes are furnished with modern appliances, central heat and air, fenced backyards, and walk-in storm shelters. Mature shade trees line the street as well as the newly constructed sidewalks and driveways.

The housing development was designed as a quaint place where Chickasaw veterans could be comfortable, connected and secure in a peaceful environment while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow veterans and building meaningful relationships with their neighbors, Governor Anoatubby said.

The neighborhood is within driving distance of vital services, programs and resources.

Governor Anoatubby said the housing complex was the result of years of hard work, determination and collaboration among the Chickasaw Nation Department of Community Services, including veterans services and the housing division, the city of Ada and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Together, we have positively transformed and enhanced this area and built something truly special,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Chickasaw Veterans

Chickasaws have served in every major war and conflict, from World War I to the most recent wars.

The Chickasaw Nation offers support and programs for Chickasaw veterans through the Chickasaw Warrior Society. Chickasaw veterans can access services and benefits, as well as fellowship with one another, at the veterans lodge in Ada.

Speaking to the veterans at the dedication, Governor Anoatubby said, “Thank you to our veterans for your commitment to service and the example you set. You are important to our country, you are important to our tribe, and we look forward to the positive influence you will have on this community.”

