77 Navajo Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of Covid-19 as Vaccine Arrives

Details By Native News Online Staff December 15, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 160 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 727 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 10,726 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 185,366 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 19,929, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,850

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,114

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,130

Gallup Service Unit: 3,288

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,951

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,294

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,072

Winslow Service Unit: 1,209

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 4,134 new cases, Utah reported 1,915, and New Mexico reported 1,275 new cases. The Navajo Department of Health identified the following 77 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, 2020:

Alamo Aneth Baca/Prewitt Becenti Beclabito* Bird Springs Black Mesa Bodaway/Gap Bread Springs Cameron Chichiltah Chinle Churchrock Coyote Canyon Crownpoint Dennehotso Ganado Hard Rock* Hogback Houck Indian Wells Iyanbito Jeddito Kaibeto Kayenta Lake Valley Lechee* Leupp Littlewater Lukachukai Lupton Manuelito Many Farms Mexican Springs Nageezi Nahatadziil Nahodishgish Naschitti Nazlini Nenahnezad Newcomb Oljato Pinedale Pinon Pueblo Pintado* Ramah Red Lake Red Mesa Red Rock* Rock Point Rock Springs Rough Rock Round Rock San Juan Sanostee Sheepsprings Shiprock Smith Lake St. Michaels Sweetwater* Tachee/Blue Gap Teec Nos Pos Teesto Thoreau Tohajiilee Tohatchi Tonalea Torreon* Tsaile/Wheatfields Tsayatoh Tselani/Cottonwood Tuba City Twin Lakes Two Grey Hills Upper Fruitland Whippoorwill* White Cone

* Chapters recently added to the list

“We are finally getting some much-needed relief for our health care workers and those working and residing in long-term assisted living facilities with the Pfizer vaccine, but we have to keep fighting hard and not let up on COVID-19. Due to the high demand for the vaccines and the time it takes to transport and administer, it will take time for it to be made available to the general public. We have to stay strong, remain optimistic, and keep focusing on protecting ourselves and our loved ones. We are still in a three-week lockdown, so please remain home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608175974613000&usg=AFQjCNGWTLM2qIMa4vR1Fe_KLzIhkfLsvQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

