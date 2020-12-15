77 Navajo Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of Covid-19 as Vaccine Arrives

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 160 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 727 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 10,726 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 185,366 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 19,929, including three delayed reported cases.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 3,850
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,114
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,130
- Gallup Service Unit: 3,288
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,951
- Shiprock Service Unit: 3,294
- Tuba City Service Unit: 2,072
- Winslow Service Unit: 1,209
* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 4,134 new cases, Utah reported 1,915, and New Mexico reported 1,275 new cases. The Navajo Department of Health identified the following 77 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, 2020:
Alamo
Aneth
Baca/Prewitt
Becenti
Beclabito*
Bird Springs
Black Mesa
Bodaway/Gap
Bread Springs
Cameron
Chichiltah
Chinle
Churchrock
Coyote Canyon
Crownpoint
Dennehotso
Ganado
Hard Rock*
Hogback
Houck
Indian Wells
Iyanbito
Jeddito
Kaibeto
Kayenta
Lake Valley
Lechee*
Leupp
Littlewater
Lukachukai
Lupton
Manuelito
Many Farms
Mexican Springs
Nageezi
Nahatadziil
Nahodishgish
Naschitti
Nazlini
Nenahnezad
Newcomb
Oljato
Pinedale
Pinon
Pueblo Pintado*
Ramah
Red Lake
Red Mesa
Red Rock*
Rock Point
Rock Springs
Rough Rock
Round Rock
San Juan
Sanostee
Sheepsprings
Shiprock
Smith Lake
St. Michaels
Sweetwater*
Tachee/Blue Gap
Teec Nos Pos
Teesto
Thoreau
Tohajiilee
Tohatchi
Tonalea
Torreon*
Tsaile/Wheatfields
Tsayatoh
Tselani/Cottonwood
Tuba City
Twin Lakes
Two Grey Hills
Upper Fruitland
Whippoorwill*
White Cone
* Chapters recently added to the list
“We are finally getting some much-needed relief for our health care workers and those working and residing in long-term assisted living facilities with the Pfizer vaccine, but we have to keep fighting hard and not let up on COVID-19. Due to the high demand for the vaccines and the time it takes to transport and administer, it will take time for it to be made available to the general public. We have to stay strong, remain optimistic, and keep focusing on protecting ourselves and our loved ones. We are still in a three-week lockdown, so please remain home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608175974613000&usg=AFQjCNGWTLM2qIMa4vR1Fe_KLzIhkfLsvQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.
