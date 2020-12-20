Currents

Lockdown in Effect on Navajo Nation as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Details By Native News Online Staff December 20, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 235 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 745 as of Saturday.

Reports indicate that 10,999 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 189,151 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 20,810 including six delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,991

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,193

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,201

Gallup Service Unit: 3,441

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,007

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,488

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,212

Winslow Service Unit: 1,255

* 22 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 5,560 new cases, Utah reported 2,408, and New Mexico reported 1,442 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Dec. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All businesses will be closed during the weekend lockdown and all residents are required to remain home with the exception of essential workers and cases of emergencies.

“As we continue with the 57-hour weekend lockdown, please continue to adhere to the safety measures in place by staying home, wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, social distancing, and washing your hands often. With a second vaccine, Moderna, being authorized by the Federal Drug Administration, we now have another tool to help us in the fight against COVID-19. Until the vaccines are widely available for the general public, we have to remain vigilant and continue taking all precautions to keep our families and ourselves safe and healthy. Please keep praying for all of our frontline warriors and for all of those who are fighting the coronavirus at this moment,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608531929491000&usg=AFQjCNHxVzQ-wUvVC3jWK98eAyWEvFU-jQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff