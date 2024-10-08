4 Minnesota Tribes Receive Funds from Justice Department to Reduce Crime, Combat the Opioid Epidemic

Details By Kaili Berg October 08, 2024

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, has announced significant federal funding for public safety initiatives across four Minnesota Tribes, as part of a broader effort to reduce crime and combat the opioid epidemic.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Red Lake Band of Chippewa, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and White Earth Nation will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, with grants ranging from $450,000 to $900,000. These funds will support various Tribal programs, empowering the Tribes to address violent crime, opioid abuse, and provide assistance to victims.

“Tribal leaders have been consistently clear that they need more support from the federal government to combat the opioid epidemic and prosecute crimes on their lands, and we have a trust responsibility to assist Tribal governments to keep their people safe,” said Senator Tina Smith. “Tribes know best how to reduce crime and substance abuse on their lands. These grants are directly supporting Tribally-driven solutions to these challenges.”

Each of the four Minnesota Tribes receiving funding will implement projects tailored to their unique needs. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will focus on expanding their response to the opioid crisis, while the Red Lake Band of Chippewa will enhance services for child crime victims and implement a medication-assisted treatment program.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will work to increase accountability and reduce recidivism through a culturally-based Healing to Wellness Court. White Earth Nation will expand their Wellness Court, aimed at fostering long-term recovery and safety within the community.

“This grant is crucial in enhancing our ability to respond to the opioid epidemic. By bringing on additional staff, we will improve our efforts to connect those affected by addiction with the resources they need for recovery,” said Leech Lake Tribal Police Chief Kenneth Washington. “Our goal is to reduce the cycle of addiction and offer real support to individuals and families impacted by this crisis.”

Senator Smith has long advocated for Tribes, consistently pushing for federal support through the Congressional appropriations process. Her Justice for Native Survivors of Sexual Violence Act, signed into law in 2022, allows Tribes to prosecute non-Native perpetrators of crimes like sexual violence, domestic violence, and sex trafficking on Tribal lands.

This legislation was part of the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, further highlighting her dedication to public safety within Native communities.

The newly-announced funding will not only bolster public safety measures but also empower Minnesota Tribes to lead efforts in addressing pressing issues, such as opioid addiction and child abuse, through Tribally-driven solutions. These initiatives signal a significant step forward in the fight to protect and heal Indigenous communities across Minnesota.

List of Funded Projects:

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

Children's Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities Program ($450,000): Funding for staffing a Child Advocacy Center to investigate child abuse cases.

Healing to Wellness Court Capacity Building ($516,703): Expanding capacity for Mille Lacs’ culturally-based court system.

Youth and Academic Cultural Intervention ($500,000): Supporting youth services aimed at reducing absenteeism and disciplinary issues.

Red Lake Band of Chippewa

Children's Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities Program ($450,000): Enhancing services for child crime victims, including trauma-informed approaches and traditional healing ceremonies.

Red Lake Detention Medication Assisted Treatment Program ($900,000): Implementing medication-assisted treatment to address opioid addiction in the detention center.

White Earth Nation

White Earth Wellness Court ($895,556): Promoting community safety and reducing re-arrest rates through intensive court supervision and traditional cultural models.

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Leech Lake Community Opioid Response Project ($897,429): Hiring case managers and administrators to coordinate resources for opioid addiction recovery.

