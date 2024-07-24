34th Annual Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day Set for August 10th

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 24, 2024

The Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation announced on Wednesday its 34th annual Recognition and Remembrance Day gathering in Genoa, Nebraska. The one-event will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The gathering will begin with remarks from Foundation members at the St. Rose of Lima Community Center, 116 N. Elm St. in Genoa. The day's activities include educational presentations and exhibits, tours of the Interpretive Center (with over 40 Indigenous Nation Flags), a research center with resources for genealogical research and Indigenous jewelry and crafts.

Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $25 $50 $100 #nno-dm-left { color: #fff; text-transform: uppercase; } #nno-dm-wrapper { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; width: 100%; max-width: 700px; height: 200px; background: rgb(221, 42, 42); background: -moz-linear-gradient(138deg, rgba(221, 42, 42, 1) 13%, rgba(96, 46, 46, 1) 75%); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(138deg, rgba(221, 42, 42, 1) 13%, rgba(96, 46, 46, 1) 75%); background: linear-gradient(138deg, rgba(221, 42, 42, 1) 13%, rgba(96, 46, 46, 1) 75%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr="#dd2a2a", endColorstr="#602e2e", GradientType=1); } #nno-dm-left { font-size: 26px; font-weight: bold; max-width: 26%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; text-shadow: 1px 1px 4px #000000; } #nno-dm-right { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 22px; color: #fff; text-transform: uppercase; width: 100%; font-weight: bold; text-shadow: 1px 1px 4px #000000; } #nno-dm-btn-group { width: 80%; display: flex; justify-content: space-between; align-items: center; margin: 10px; } .nno-dm-box { margin: 25px; } .nno-dm-btn { margin: 0px 5px; color: #000; border: none; font-size: 16px; border-radius: 10px; font-weight: bold; width: 100px; height: 35px; cursor: pointer; line-height: 37px; transition: .2s all; background: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 13%, rgba(164, 164, 164, 1) 75%); } .nno-dm-btn:hover { /* background: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 13%, rgb(192, 164, 25) 75%); */ box-shadow: 0px 0px 10px rgb(192, 164, 25); } .nno-dm-active { background: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 13%, rgb(192, 164, 25) 75%) !important; } .nno-dm-btn:active:hover { background: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 13%, rgb(192, 164, 25) 75%) !important; } @media (max-width: 815px) { #nno-dm-wrapper { flex-direction: column; height: 100%; } #nno-dm-left { max-width: 100%; text-align: center; } #nno-dm-right { width: unset !important; text-align: center; } .nno-dm-box { font-size: 18px !important; margin: 10px !important; } }const nnoDmBtn1 = document.getElementById('nno-dm-btn-1'); const nnoDmBtn2 = document.getElementById('nno-dm-btn-2'); const nnoDmBtn3 = document.getElementById('nno-dm-btn-3'); nnoDmBtn1.addEventListener('click', () => { handleBtn(1); }) nnoDmBtn2.addEventListener('click', () => { handleBtn(2); }) nnoDmBtn3.addEventListener('click', () => { handleBtn(3); }) function handleBtn(num) { console.log(num) const URL = `https://nativenewsonline.net/donate?cover=false&monthly=false&selected=${num}&amt1=25.00&amt2=50.00&amt3=100.00`; window.open(URL, '_blank'); }

Presentations begin at 10:10 a.m. with keynote speaker Cultural Liaison James Cadwell, who is Santee Sioux of Nebraska and raised on the Crow-Creek reservation in South Dakota. His presentation, Boarding Schools Exposed, will address his association with the U.S. Indian School at Genoa, his experiences at a boarding school in South Dakota, and his transition to becoming an educator at the same institution where he was formerly a student (now a tribal school). He will examine boarding schools' historical and cultural dimensions and share his research findings.

At 11:00 a.m., attendees will be able to speak about their memories of loved ones, the school, or any personal experiences related to boarding schools.

Following lunch, there will be a memorial presentation and the presentation of the Genoa U.S. Indian School/Wolfe Family Scholarship. At 1:30 p.m., Nickie Drozd and Savannah Berlyn Anderson will co-moderate a facilitated learning event involving the artwork I HAVE A NAME. This interactive discussion will actively engage the audience, deepening their understanding of the cultural and historical importance of the artwork and names. At 2:15 p.m., Nebraska State Archaeologist Dave Williams and Judi gaiashkibos, Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, will provide an update on the search for the school cemetery. An afternoon sharing time will follow. At 3:00 p.m., an ice cream social will close the day's activities.

All-day exhibits include original student artwork and athletic trophies, displayed courtesy of History Nebraska. The event also features an educational booth, Intergenerational Impacts, hosted by the Angel De Cora Museum and Research Center. In addition, there will be an art exhibit, I HAVE A NAME, an immersive installation created by Savannah Berlyn Anderson, B.A. Graphic Designer (Winnebago/Omaha). This exhibit is a profound honor, signifying the importance of one's name, identity, and autonomy. We dedicate it to all students who attended the U.S. Industrial School at Genoa, focusing on the students from the 1885 census documents. It will include photographs, Indigenous cultural elements, and video footage by Garan Coons (Oglala Lakota).

A research center (with researchers to assist) is available for descendants to gather information about their loved ones who attended the U.S. Indian School at Genoa. Photos of the school and documents are also available for viewing. We invite descendants to learn more about their family members and the history of the school.

Tours of the Interpretive Center (located next to the church hall at 209 E. Webster Ave) will be offered all day. The U.S. Indian Industrial School at Genoa (1884-1934) was the fourth non-reservation boarding school established by the United States Office of Indian Affairs. Students originated from more than ten states and over forty tribes. In time, the school grew from 74 students to an enrollment of 599 in a single year, encompassing over 30 buildings on 640 acres. Tribal nations sent their flag or seal to honor their students. View these flags and immerse yourself in the rich history of the school.

This gathering is free and open to the public. All are encouraged to attend to learn about the history of the U.S. federal boarding school system and those who attended Genoa. We welcome all descendants and families to participate in the remembrance ceremony and to conne with their loved ones.

The 34th annual Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day is sponsored by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, History Nebraska, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, Angel De Cora Museum and Research Center, and the Genoa Historical Museum and is funded in part by a grant from Humanities Nebraska. Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help people explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

For more information, go to genoaindianschoolmuseum.org or Facebook for background information. Call Nickie at (308) 991-5360 or Claire at (402) 948-0462 for more details.

More Stories Like This

Join us in observing 100 years of Native American citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," observing their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter