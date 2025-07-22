25th Navajo Nation Council Honors Peshlakai Family, Calls for Action to End Drunk driving

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 22, 2025

On the first day of the 2025 Summer Council Session, Council Delegates Amber Kanazbah Crotty and Dr. Andy Nez, alongside the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR) Task Force, community leaders, and the Peshlakai family, gathered in solemn unity to honor the lives of DeShauna and Del Lynn Peshlakai. The two sisters were tragically killed by a drunk driver in 2010.

To remember their lives and raise awareness about the ongoing threat of drunk driving across the Navajo Nation, delegates and advocates participated in a memorial walk—Angels vs. Drunk Drivers—from the Navajo Nation Museum to the Council Chamber.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

MMDR Task Force Chair Amber Kanazbah Crotty emphasized the Council’s commitment to justice and prevention, stating, “The Peshlakai sisters were vibrant young Diné girls with bright futures. Their deaths were preventable. We owe it to them and to every family impacted by drunk driving to fight for stronger penalties, consistent prosecution, and lasting policy change. We must amend our laws, including Title 17, and ensure our justice system works for our people—not against them.”

Darlene Peshlakai, mother of the Peshlakai sisters, addressed the Council and the public, expressing both sorrow and resolve. “It’s been over fifteen years, but the pain never leaves. We keep walking, showing up, and spreading the message that drunk driving must end. This is not just our fight. It should be everyone’s. We need checkpoints. We need chapter-level engagement. We need the entire Navajo Nation to stand with us and protect our youth.”

Speaker Crystalyne Curley echoed the call for community-wide action. “These issues are painful, but we must talk about them,” she said. “Let’s use our platforms—social media, community forums, and legislative action—to bring visibility and change. We honor the Peshlakai family not just with our words, but with the work we commit to from this moment forward.”

The Angels vs. Drunk Drivers walk was both a tribute to the lives lost and a call to action—reminding all who participated that real change is possible, but only if it is pursued with unity, urgency, and unwavering resolve.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher