2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit Set for November 15 and 16

Details By Native News Online Staff October 28, 2021

The White House has announced that the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit will officially take place virtually on November 15 and 16, 2021.

Back in September, the dates were set for the week of November 8, but have changed.

The summit will feature panel discussions and listening sessions with high level administration officials on tribal priorities.



The summit replaces the tribal nations conference that was held for eight years during the Obama administration’s two terms in office.

The White House released this statement on the upcoming tribal nations summit:

“President Biden and Senior Administration Officials look forward to hosting a robust and meaningful dialogue with Tribal leaders on key issues, policy initiatives, and goals for Indian Country. To better reflect the federal government’s Nation-to-Nation relationship with Tribal Nations, we have changed the name from a conference to a summit. The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to honoring our trust and treaty responsibilities with federally recognized Tribes and the Summit provides an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with officials from the highest levels of the Administration.”

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter