16 Indian Affairs Bills Passed the Senate, More Than $15 Billion Invested in Native Communities in 2024

Details By Native News Online Staff January 02, 2025

During 2024, the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led the passage of 16 bills and helped secure historic investments which will benefit Native communities nationwide. Specifically, Schatz worked to deliver record funding for Native housing, totaling more than $1.3 billion, as well as more than $7 billion to strengthen Native health care. Additionally, 4 bills were enacted into law, and several others – including the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act – advanced to the House for further consideration.

“This year, we built on the historic progress of the past few years, helping pass more than a dozen bills and delivering significant funding for a wide range of Native priorities,” said Chairman Schatz. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made this year – and over the past two congresses, – but make no mistake: we have a lot more work to remedy the generations of neglect and help Native communities determine their own futures.”

Of the 16 Indian Affairs bills that the Senate passed this session, four became law:

H.R. 663, Native American Child Protection Act Introduced by Representative Gallego (D-Ariz.), H.R. 663 creates a path for direct, set-aside funding for Tribes to treat and prevent child abuse by reauthorizing three programs at the IHS and BIA, which were created in the 1990s by Senator McCain (R-Ariz.) after Congress verified reports of Native children being physically and sexually abused in federal Indian boarding schools.

S.382, Puyallup Tribe of Indians Land Into Trust Confirmation Act of 2023 Introduced by Senator Cantwell (D-Wash.), S.382 takes over 17 acres of land in Pierce County, Washington into trust for the benefit of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to expand its reservation.

H.R.1240, Winnebago Land Transfer Act of 2023 Introduced by Representative Feenstra (R-Iowa), H.R.1240 takes land into trust for the benefit of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska to expand its reservation.

S.3857, Jamul Indian Village Land Transfer Act Introduced by Senator Padilla (D-Calif.), S.3857 takes approximately 172.1 acres of land in San Diego, California into trust for the benefit of the Jamul Indian Village to expand its reservation.



Other passed bills include:

As part of the fiscal year 2024 appropriations process, Schatz helped secure more than $5.7 billion to support efforts to revitalize Native languages. $175 million was also included in appropriations to improve Tribal access to transportation and help address longstanding transportation funding backlogs.

A full year in review of funding and legislative achievements under Chairman Schatz’s leadership in 2024 is available here.

