10 More Covid-Related Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation This Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff April 25, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 26 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 10 recent deaths.

On Saturday, there were 20 new Covid-19 cases reported and 6 new cases on Sunday. 10 new deaths related to Covid-19 were also reported. The number of deaths is now 1,273 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 16,524 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. Due to the delay in reporting, the number of tests administered and Covid-19 positive cases by service units will be forthcoming.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 661 new cases, Utah reported 281, and New Mexico

will report weekend cases on Monday. On Monday, April 26, the Navajo Nation will transition to “Yellow Status” in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-009 issued by the Navajo Department of Health. Provisions under “Yellow Status” include the following:

Restaurants may provide indoor dining at 25% of maximum occupancy

Marinas and parks are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only

Tour businesses must follow the HCOC Reopening Guidelines for Tour Businesses.

Museums are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy

50% of maximum occupancy allowed for most businesses

Restaurants and Dining facilities: drive-thru and curb-side permissible

Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining may provide outdoor dining at 50% of maximum occupancy, as long as social distancing between tables is enforced

Restaurants without permanent outdoor dining are allowed up to 10 outdoor tables (max 4 persons per table), as long as social distancing between tables is enforced

Personal Care and Services: service by appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments

Casinos and video poker: Navajo casinos are allowed to open at 50% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only

“We have to keep taking all precautions and keep pushing back on the virus by staying home as much as possible, avoiding large in-person gatherings, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often. Over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation has been vaccinated, but to reach herd immunity we need more people to get vaccinated. The great work being done by our frontline health care workers is being recognized nationally and rightfully so. We cannot thank our frontline warriors enough for everything they are sacrificing on a daily basis to protect our people and to save lives. Please help them by continuing to take all precautions and staying safe,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Department of Health continues to evaluate daily cases and other data to assess the reopening of flea markets, roadside markets, and youth programs. Under “Yellow Status,” gyms, recreation facilities, and movie theaters are not allowed to reopen.

Under a separate order, Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-010, the Navajo Department of Health allows gatherings, including traditional ceremonies, of 15 or fewer people with face masks and social distancing required. Churches are allowed gatherings provided that 50 percent or less of maximum occupancy be allowed in any enclosed space with masks and social distancing enforced. Drive-thru gatherings of up to 50 vehicles are permitted during non-curfew hours while requiring individuals to remain in their vehicles, to wear masks, and do not have person-to-person contact between individuals in separate vehicles. The order also revises the daily curfew to 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) for the entire Navajo Nation.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

