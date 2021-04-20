10 Consecutive Day of No Covid-19 Deaths on Navajo Nation

Details By Levi Rickert April 20, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported nine new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

Tuesday marked the 10th consecutive day that there were no Covid-19-related deaths on the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths remains 1,262 as previously reported.

Reports indicate that 16,515 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 261,396 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,380.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,557

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,932

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,612

Gallup Service Unit: 4,814

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,694

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,097

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,681

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 702 new cases, Utah reported 315, and New Mexico reported 161 new cases.

“Stay the course and keep taking all precautionary measures. We still have a mask mandate, a Stay-At-Home order, and a daily curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in effect here on the Navajo Nation. We encourage those of you that haven’t been vaccinated yet, to learn more about the effectiveness of the vaccines. The data indicates that the vaccines are effective in pushing back on the virus and minimizing the effects of the virus. We have to remember that even after being fully vaccinated, we still have to continue to take all precautions. Please stay home as much as possible, avoid large in-person gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Wednesday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook and YouTube channel to provide Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]