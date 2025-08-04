Sisseton-Wahpeton Housing Authority Executive Director

Details

The Sisseton-Wahpeton Housing Authority seeks a highly qualified individual to function as the organization’s Executive Director. This is an opportunity to develop and establish the organization’s position as a developer and provider of affordable housing opportunities. The Executive Director will manage the operations of this well established tribal non-profit entity to provide and maintain high standard affordable and community integrated housing for all tribal members in the local area of the Lake Traverse Reservation, and to promote economic development and self sufficiency through housing. The Executive Director reports directly to the Board of Directors and Council Ex-Officio, which is the Chairman of the board, and is solely responsible for operations of the organization.

Examples of responsibilities include organizational management, hiring and managing staff and/or contractors, preparing and implementing a budget to achieve financial support goals, establish and maintain effective working relationships with the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal council, government, other tribal entities, area business and civic leaders, and local, regional, and national funding agencies and organizations; overseeing public relations and communications functions; develop, implement, and maintain affordable and community-integrated housing for tribal members; representing the organization at local, regional and national meetings; maintaining federal contract compliance including procurement standards and procedures.

To be considered, candidates must possess outstanding verbal and written communications skills, high energy, and ability to work independently and to employ strong problem-solving abilities.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and or 5-year work experience in fund development for housing or for a related field to offset education requirement; excellent written and oral communication skills; experience in working with tribal governments, tribal programs and state and federal housing programs and opportunities. Candidate will be a self-starter with a demonstrated ability to work independently toward pre-established goals. Must have experience in non-profit management, audit, and compliance with federal program policies and procedures. Must also have experience in Native American Housing Authority Self Determination Act (NAHASDA) and Tribally Designated Housing Entity (TDHE’S).

Compensation is negotiable and will be commensurate with experience. (DOE) Submit salary requirements along with resume.

Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter, which combined should not exceed five pages. The cover letter shall explain experience and specific abilities as related to the specific required duties of the Executive Director. A minimum of two current letters of recommendation is also required.

Indian Preference will apply to qualified applicants. Applicants claiming Indian Preference must provide BIA Form 4432.

Packages may be submitted to:

SWHA Executive Director Search

Sisseton-Wahpeton Housing Authority

605 Lydia Goodsell Street

Sisseton, South Dakota 57262

Attention: Patrick Deutsch, Jr., Acting Executive Director

Or email [email protected] subject line “SWHA Executive Director Search”