Koahnic Broadcast Corporation - Account Executive

Details

Account Executive

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, an award-winning nonprofit Native American/Alaska Native Media organization seeks an experienced salesperson to raise annual revenue to support its mission and programming.

The Account Executive is responsible for generating revenue through underwriting, sponsorships, advertising, and corporate partnerships that support Koahnic Broadcast Corporation’s public radio and digital programming.

This role is central to Koahnic’s long-term sustainability and advancing its mission to serve local, national, and international audiences. The Account Executive will cultivate relationships, secure funding, and develop customized sponsorship opportunities that align with clients’ marketing goals and Koahnic’s values.

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation programs and services include KNBA-FM in Anchorage, the first Native-operated public radio station in the U.S. to broadcast in an urban area. KNBA provides an eclectic format focused on AAA (Adult Album Alternative) music, local and national Indigenous news and public affairs, NPR news, and volunteer programming.

Koahnic’s nationally distributed programs include Native America Calling which has brought listeners together for a one-hour live moderated call-in program each weekday since 1995, and National Native News, a daily 5-minute news program. Koahnic’s flagship programs also include Indigefi, a dynamic weekly program spotlighting contemporary Native music.

If you are a skilled fundraiser with a passion for building community, here is your chance to excel as part of a team dedicated to building and maintaining support for exceptional Native journalism and storytelling.

Starting at $70,000 annually DOE plus benefits.

Quarterly commission on qualified sales (7% new, 4% renewal).

Start Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2025 End Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

To Apply: Send Resume, Letter of Interest, and Application Form to