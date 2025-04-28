California Indian Nations College Celebrates Largest Graduating Class

Details By California Indian Nations College April 28, 2025

Palm Desert, CA — California Indian Nations College (CINC) is proud to announce its seventh graduation cohort, marking a historic milestone as CINC celebrates its largest graduating class. The ceremony will take place in the Ballroom at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on May 29, 2025.

Graduates will be honored in a special blanket ceremony, where each blanket—personally selected—symbolizes comfort, protection, and connection. Graduates will also receive a porcelain rose in memory of Pam Clute, bearing the message: “May your quest and passion toward academic achievement never fade or wither.”

This year’s commencement is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians and the Cahuilla Band of Indians. Commencement will include cultural blessings by Elder Ernest Siva (Morongo Band of Mission Indians) and Elder Kim Marcus (Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians), traditional songs from the Morongo Bird Singers, and a keynote address from esteemed Cahuilla artist Mr. Gerald Clarke.

Founded in 2017 by Theresa Mike and with the support of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, CINC has been under the leadership of President Celeste Townsend (Guidutikad Paiute and Shoshone). CINC operates as the only accredited college in the state of California—home to over 1.4 million American Indian or Alaska Native citizens (U.S. Census Bureau, 2020). CINC is honored to lead this celebration and remains committed to educate, strengthen, and empower all Native and non-Native students.

Contact [email protected] for more information about the 2025 Commencement. To learn more or to donate to California Indian Nations College, visit https://cincollege.org/ or call (760)933-9833. Follow California Indian Nations College on Facebook www.facebook.com/CINCollege/, Instagram, and X @CINCollege.