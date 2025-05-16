Naabik’íyáti’ Committee Approves Transfer of Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council from Executive to Legislative Branch

Details By Native News Online Staff May 16, 2025

The Naabik’íyáti’ Committee has passed Legislation 0066-25, officially relocating the Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council (NYAC) from the Executive Branch to the Legislative Branch in a 15–1 vote.

The move strengthens youth involvement in governance, giving young Diné leaders direct access to legislative processes and mentorship rooted in Diné values.

“This legislation is about more than just a transfer of authority — it’s about investing in our youth and giving them the tools to lead,” said Council Delegate Germaine Simonson, the sponsor of the legislation. “By bringing the NYAC under the Legislative Branch, we are giving our young people a front-row seat to lawmaking and government operations. We are preparing them to serve, to speak up, and to shape the future of the Navajo Nation with confidence and cultural strength.”

Created in 2017, the NYAC will now serve as an official 12-member advisory board under the Legislative Branch, with representation from all five agencies and two at-large members appointed by Speaker Crystalyne Curley. Members, ages 14–24, will serve two-year terms, elect leadership, and meet regularly.

An Executive Director will support operations, and while members serve as volunteers, travel costs will be covered. The NYAC will provide quarterly reports and propose youth-driven initiatives.

“The Legislative Branch is honored to welcome and guide the NYAC,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “This is a meaningful step forward to build future leaders for our Nation.”

This transition marks a renewed commitment to youth leadership and cultural mentorship within Navajo governance.

