Winter Indian Market Offers One-of-a-Kind Art & Cultural Marketplace

Details By Levi Rickert October 16, 2024

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is excited to announce that the annual Winter Indian Market will be held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Saturday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 per day or a weekend pass for $25. To purchase tickets, click here.

This year’s winter marketplace will showcase over 160 juried artists from the esteemed Santa Fe Indian Market, providing collectors and holiday shoppers the chance to buy Native American art directly from the creators. Art forms on display will include pottery, jewelry, two-dimensional works, sculpture, Pueblo wood carving, beadwork, quillwork, basketry, and youth artistry.

“Winter Market is one of my favorite events of the year. It is wonderful to gather with visitors and locals to shop the market and celebrate Indigenous artistic excellence,” Jamie Schulze, Executive Director of SWAIA said.

Stay tuned for more information about traditional food offerings, performances, and the silent auction, which will be available on the SWAIA website in the coming weeks.

