What’s Going On In Indian Country December 17-24

Details By Tamara Ikenberg December 16, 2021

‘Tis the week before Christmas, and all through Indian Country, last-minute shopping, stress-relieving comedy, charismatic cover girls, and contemporary Arapaho art are all on the year-end agenda.

Take a glimpse at Native News Online’s event guide to fill the remaining days of 2021 with memorable and merry cultural experiences.

Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists

The ledger piece Imposing by Seneca and Northern Arapaho artist Dallin Maybee, is part of the exhibit Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists, on display through Feb. 14, 2022 at the Museum of Boulder in Boulder, CO. (Dallin Maybee)

WHEN: Through Feb. 14, 2022

WHERE: The Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, CO; Event page

Colorado is the historical homeland of the Arapaho people, and the tribe is staging a creative contemporary comeback to its territory.

The Museum of Boulder exhibit Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists, features work from Robert Martinez, Brent Learned, Bruce Cook, George Levi, Jackie Sevier, Dallin Maybee, and Ron Howard.

“I’m grateful to the museum for this show. It’s an important part of a process to recognize not only the beauty and modern narratives of contemporary Arapaho artists, but also to create an opportunity to have conversations about our history and contributions to our collective past,” Seneca and Northern Arapaho artist Dallin Maybee told Native News Online.

Maybee’s showpieces masterfully mix the past and present with a personal narrative.

His lively ledger work titled Imposing, “reflects the deference and graciousness we have long felt for what the bison nation offers us,” he said.

And Community is Strength, a bold buffalo hide piece with a beaded center and illuminated border, is packed with a pastiche of personal experiences, including a Powwow, DAPL protests, and a memory of seeing the first Native astronaut in space.

“Much of my work is built around the foundational mediums and cultural traditions of my tribes, but they are reflective of my time in this place. They are not simply snapshots of a time that has passed,” Maybee said. “As contemporary natives, we maintain our culture by continuing tradition while addressing the challenges of modernity. Much like our relatives did when they were confronted with changing environments. I am grateful to have a place amongst my fellow friends and artists.”

United Indians Native Art Market

The United Indians Native Art Market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Seattle, WA. (Daybreak Indian Star Indian Cultural Center)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle, WA; Event page

Last-minute shoppers can fill up on authentic and affordable Indigenous art, apparel, jewelry, drums, and much more from over 30 artists and vendors at the United Indians Native Art Market.

The shopping extravaganza also features an array of food, from a traditional salmon bake to fry bread, and performances by the Git-Hoan Dancers on Saturday and the Haida Heritage Dancers on Sunday.

All vendors and attendees must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to the event.

Participating artists and brands include Art by Harmony, Blue Dot Beadwork, Bougie Alutiiq, Brujita Medicina, Copper Canoe Woman, Designs by Nytom, First Daylight Designs, Joe Jackson, Meka Clothing, MyIndigenous.Life, Peter Boome, Seciwa's SW Native Art, Sweet Native Expressions, Sinti Divine, Terrance Guardipee and Turquoise Jim.

Native Humor Night 2021

Dallas Goldtooth, who plays Spirit on Reservation Dogs, is one of the comedians performing at Native Humor Night 2021, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 18, on Zoom and Facebook Live. (FX on Hulu)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 18, 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom and Facebook Live; Event page; Register here.

See another side of Reservation Dogs’ sassy Spirit during Native Humor Night 2021, co-hosted by Native Peoples Action, Native Movement, and Southcentral Foundation.

Dallas Goldtooth, who plays the hit show’s hilarious vision, is among the kings and queens of Native comedy coming together for a holiday season laugh-fest.

The roster also includes Cody Pequeño, Grandma, and the irrepressible chatterbox comedy duo of Alaskan Aunties Olga and Edna.

Although the event is online, there will be plenty of chances for audience participation and prize-winning, including a Native foods guessing game with an opportunity to win gift cards to Indigenous-owned businesses and Native gift baskets.

Quannah Chasinghorse in ELLE

Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota model Quannah Chasinghorse graces the cover of ELLE Magazine's January 2022 issue. (ELLE) WHEN: December 2021 and January 2022

WHERE: ELLE Magazine

Since her strong and striking look, cascades of turquoise and silver Navajo necklaces, and lined chin tattoo turned heads at the Met Gala in September, model Quannah Chasinghorse’s career is running wild.

Although Chasinghorse first made waves in 2020 when she appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign focused on the importance of voting, her Met Gala moment made her a major social media and press sensation.

This past October, the jet-setting Sicangu Oglala Lakota and Hän Gwich’in model took the runway at New York Fashion Week as the first Indigenous model to walk for Chanel, and now, she commands the cover of ELLE Magazine’s year-end digital issue.

Chasinghorse’s accompanying cover story is about far more than fashion. It explores the origins of her distinctive facial tattoos, her history of climate activism, and her views on Native representation in mainstream media and society.

“There are always Indigenous people showing up, doing the work, and I don’t think we get enough recognition,” she says in the ELLE story. “Our voices are constantly being pushed away because people don’t take us seriously. We’ve always been a stereotype, a mascot. We’ve always been not seen as real humans. Being a part of that change and encouraging other Indigenous youth to step up and use our voices, but also to be proud of who we are, is what motivates me. It keeps me wanting to keep doing what I’m doing.”

