What Indian Country is Saying About Marvel Studios' ‘Echo’

Last week, we asked Native News Online social media followers what they think of Marvel Studios' “Echo,” streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The show centers around Maya Lopez, a deaf Choctaw superhero who attempts to process the death of her father and embrace her Indigenous roots and family. Over five episodes, the show dives into Maya’s Choctaw culture and roots in an exploration of her origin story.

Here are some of the responses around Indian Country:

I loved it but wanted more (it seems like some parts of the story were cut short).

Makes me want to watch "Reservation Dogs" again.

—Michael P. Murray

Awesome series. Awesome talent. Loved it. Hopefully more episodes will be coming.

—Linda Janis

Loved it! Alaqua Cox was amazing and the whole cast was stellar! Loved the twist at the ending and the focus on important, strong women. I was lucky to see the screening of the first two episodes at the Autry in LA last week!

— Linda Piera-Avila

Loved the representation for Deaf communities and others with disabilities. Not to mention the assistive technology!

—Rachel J. Allen

I loved it. It was good to have it be about the Choctaw Nation. Good story, great acting.

— Kit Mason

It was so cool to see the Choctaw Nation being represented. Marvel has been doing great with bringing in different Indigenous people...the Mayan and Mohawk.

— Frank Day

Loved it! Such a great story of strength and family.

—Karen Platt Brennan

