Native American Music Awards Honors 2025 Winners

Details By Kaili Berg July 15, 2025

The 2025 Native American Music Awards (NAMMAs) took place yesterday, in Niagara Falls, NY, celebrating the best in Native music this year and showcasing a range of Indigenous artists across traditional and contemporary genres.

Founded in 1998 by music industry veteran Ellen Bello, NAMA is the largest and longest-running music awards program dedicated to Native artists.

The all-volunteer, industry-led organization has become a foundation for Indigenous musicians, giving them a national platform, professional recognition, and a space to preserve and innovate their cultures through music.

Each year, nominees are chosen by NAMA’s members, and winners are decided by a combination of membership and public votes, with over a million ballots cast annually.

Here’s the full list of this year’s honorees:

Best Alternative Recording: Indian Route 15 — One Way Sky (Gila River)

Best Americana Recording: Good People — Indian City (Sagkeeng First Nation/T'Karonto)

Best Blues Recording: The Witch Queen of New Orleans — Quartz featuring Raven Hernandez and Pat Vegas (Yaqui/Shoshone/Navajo/Chumash)

Best Country Recording: Sandbar Sunsets — Mickie James (Powhatan)

Best Folk Recording: Just To Be — Indigie Femme (Navajo/Diné, Samoan and Māori)

Best Hip Hop Recording: Top Mike Bone Tracks — Lil Mike & Funny Bone (Pawnee)

Best Instrumental Recording: Butterfly Moon — Michael Charette & Severin Behnen (Ojibwe)

Best Pop Recording: The Light In My Bones — Annie Humphrey (Ojibwe)

Best R&B Recording: Tribal Roots featuring Edmund Bull — Tribal Roots (Métis/Anishinaabe/Cree)

Best Rap Recording: Blessings — Stella Standingbear (Oglala Lakota)

Best Rock Recording: A Light In The Attic — Logan Staats (Mohawk)

Best Traditional Roots Recording: Sing. Pray. Love. — Joel Wood (Cree)

Native Heart Award: Rise Up On Eagle Wings — Wolfsheart

Best Music Video: REZ CHICK — Callie Bennett and Keith Secola (Navajo/Ojibwa)

Best Music Video Animation: THE SHE WOLF — Jimmy Lee Young (Mayan)

Best Music Video Narrative: We Are The Medicine - Native American Flute Music Album — Max "Wind" Cameo and Wayne "Standing Bear" Snellgrove (Mendota Mdewakanton/Fishing Lake First)

Best Live Music Performance Video: War Bonnet — Bigfoot

Record of the Year: Wicahpi Olowan Vol. 1 — Various Artists, Program Managers Talon Bazille Ducheneaux and Tiana Spotted Thunder

