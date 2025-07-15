Stacey Thunder Serves as Executive Producer on Upcoming Film “The 7th”

Details By Levi Rickert July 15, 2025

Stacey Thunder (Red Lake and Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe) is a multifaceted Native woman who wears many hats—mother, attorney, actress, and producer. Her journey from legal counsel to media figure is one marked by deep cultural connection, a passion for storytelling, and a commitment to uplifting Indigenous voices.

For over 25 years, Thunder served as in-house counsel for various Ojibwe tribal governments. While her legal work played a crucial role in protecting tribal sovereignty and ensuring tribal governments had a strong legal foundation, she also felt called to explore another path—one that would allow her to harness the power of storytelling to inspire change.

That calling brought her to the world of entertainment and media. Thunder co-hosted and co-produced Native Report, a PBS news magazine show, for 11 years alongside attorney and colleague, Tadd Johnson. Together, they brought Native stories to a national audience across 154 episodes. Building on that platform, she launched her own digital series, Indigenous with Stacey Thunder, where she explored issues affecting Native communities through interviews and cultural storytelling.

In recent years, Thunder has continued to shine on screen as an actress, with roles in popular television and film projects such as Yellowstone, Crash, Tallulah, and The Jingle Dress. For Thunder, storytelling isn't just a profession—it's a continuation of Indigenous tradition.

“It’s traditional because we’ve always been storytellers—since time immemorial,” she told Native News Online in a recent interview. “I love making films, whether it’s narrative or documentary. I love being creative. I love to write. I love to act, and I want to continue doing that for myself. But I also want to help and inspire other Native people to do the same thing. It’s imperative we have that voice.”

Thunder is currently working on multiple film and television projects, and one of her endeavors is serving as an executive producer on the upcoming film, The 7th, a coming-of-age science fiction drama set in a near-future impacted by climate change. The story follows 14-year-old Piper, the daughter of a climate scientist, who escapes a dystopian version of Duluth, Minnesota. Along her journey, Piper uncovers messages left by her late Lakota mother that guide her toward her grandparents in the Black Hills of South Dakota. These grandparents are the stewards of preserved DNA that could help restore Earth’s lost biodiversity. All the while, Piper is pursued by a rogue federal agent, adding suspense to her transformative journey.

The film isn’t just speculative fiction—it’s grounded in Indigenous ecological knowledge. The 7th tackles the climate crisis from a unique perspective, blending technology, tradition, and Native wisdom. It seeks to authentically tell a story rooted in Indigenous ecological history, while also encouraging understanding and cooperation between Native and non-Native communities.

The film is being developed by SIFT Media and is led by Anne Marie Gillen as Producer (Fried Green Tomatoes, Under Suspicion, Into Temptation). Importantly, The 7th was selected as an Official Selection at the Redford Center/NBCUniversal Hollywood Climate Summit Pitchfest 2024—an impressive early accolade that underscores its timely relevance.

Thunder’s involvement in the project began through her film and legal network. “After many years of working fulltime as an in-house attorney for tribal governments, I asked myself: what’s next? I decided to take a leap of faith, and I transitioned to working primarily as a filmmaker and storyteller,” she said.. “My friend who is an entertainment lawyer introduced me to Anne Marie Gillen to talk about The 7th, and I initially joined as production co-counsel with him. But the more I became involved with the project, I realized I wanted to do more. Overall, I would like to learn as much as I can about the multiple aspects of filmmaking, and this was an incredible opportunity to grow in that space.”

More than just a professional opportunity, the project resonated deeply with Thunder's values. “This is a story where Native people are not just in the background. It’s about a Native youth—a Lakota teen—stepping up to lead, to spark change. That kind of representation is powerful.”

Production for The 7th is expected to begin in spring or summer 2026, with a projected release in late 2026 or early 2027. The team is currently in the fundraising stage. The film also aims to be environmentally responsible in its production and will donate a portion of profits to environmental preservation efforts.

One of the most exciting aspects for Thunder is the film’s dedication to Native representation. “Besides Piper, who is the lead character, there are other Native roles in this film. So, it’s going to have real Native representation—not just in front of the camera, but behind it as well. For example, the film includes Jhane Myers (Comanche/Blackfeet) (Prey, Free Leonard Peltier) as a Producer, and Leonard Prescott (Shakopee Mdewakanton), former Chairman of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, as an Executive Producer.

As The 7th continues development, Thunder is not just helping shape a story—she's advancing a movement that centers Native voices in the critical global conversations of our time.

