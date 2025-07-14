fbpx
It’s a Wrap for the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 11th Annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam

EAGLE BUTTE, SD (July 14, 2025) — The Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 11th Annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam wrapped up on Saturday, July 12. Cheyenne River community members of all ages gathered in CRYP’s Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park with this year’s nine headlining graffiti and street artists, teen interns, Lakota Art Fellows, staff members and volunteers from across the country for an evening of great food, music and dancing. 
 
A full list of 2025 RedCan mural sites in the city of Eagle Butte is included below and also can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/RC2025Map
 
And to learn more about RedCan and this year’s artists and performers, visit https://lakotayouth.org/redcan/
 
RedCan’s Final Day: Activities
 
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Painting in CRYP’s Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park
11 a.m.: Children’s art activities
12 p.m.: Spray painting, chalk painting
1 p.m.: Skateboard painting (ages 6-18)
2 p.m.: Hoop-dancing class with the Sampson Brothers
3 p.m.: Water games
5:30 p.m.: Community dinner hosted by CRYP
6 p.m.: The Sampson Brothers performance
 
2025 Community Mural Sites:
 
CRST Property & Supply Warehouse: 719 Jefferson St., Eagle Butte (Artist: LadyRise)
 
Si Tanka Trailer: Located on East Landmark Avenue between CRST Fitness Center & Sacred Heart (Artist: J.Duh)
 
Golden Rule: 213 S. Main St. (Artist: 179)
 
Sturdevants, East Side: 826 N. Main St. (Artist: Hoka)
 
911 Building: 126 S. Main St. (Artists: Biafra & Wundr)
 
Woyuté/Old Dakota Chapel: 24339 US Highway 212 (Artist: Amp)
 
Old Nursing Apartments: 18 F Street W, 14 F Street (Artist: Cyfi).
 
CRHA Maintenance Shop : 24305 US Highway 212 (Artist: TamiJoy)
 
To purchase our new RedCan 2025 merchandise featuring artwork from longtime RedCan headliner 179, visit www.lakotayouth.org/shop/redcan-merchandise. All purchases directly benefit CRYP’s youth programming and services.
 
To learn more about this year’s RedCan artists and performers, and to make a tax-deductible contribution to support RedCan 2024, visit www.lakotayouth.org/redcan.

