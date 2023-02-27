USA TODAY's Reders Choice Contest Select IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts as 3rd Best Museum

Details By Native News Online Staff February 27, 2023

The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) announced on Monday that USA TODAY 10Best named its IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) number three in the Readers’ Choice contest for Best Art Museum in the United States.

A panel of experts was selected by USA TODAY and partnered with 10Best editors—together, they selected the top twenty nominees, and the top ten were determined by popular vote.

“We are honored that USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice recognizes the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) as the third Best Art Museum in the USA. The acknowledgment is not about competition but about recognition of dedicated and committed staff who elevate contemporary Indigenous arts in all we do," Patsy Phillips (Cherokee Nation), Director, IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts said.



We thank everyone who believes in MoCNA’s mission “to elevate contemporary Indigenous art through exhibitions, collections, programs, partnerships, and new research,” and took the time to cast a vote for us.



The top ten winners in the category Best Art Museum are as follows:

Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, Michigan

American Visionary Art Museum, Baltimore, Maryland

IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

National Museum of Wildlife Art, Jackson, Wyoming

Newfields, Indianapolis, Indiana

Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville, Georgia

Heard Museum, Phoenix, Arizona

Getty Center, Los Angeles, California

Museum of International Folk Art, Santa Fe, New Mexico

To learn more about the top ten Best Art Museums, visit USA Today 10Best.

