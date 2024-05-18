Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Celebrating Its 26th Annual Powwow

Details By Native News Online Staff May 18, 2024

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will host its 26th Annual Powwow on May 18 and 19, 2024, following a successful grand return in 2023 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the celebration in previous years. The annual public event, held on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville, welcomes various regional indigenous tribes to celebrate culture through vibrant craft displays, music performances, dance presentations and cultural exhibits.

An assortment of interactive events and live performances throughout the weekend aim to highlight the history and traditions of the Tribe. Not only does this historic, cultural event celebrate the traditions of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, but neighboring tribes from across the region, who are invited to share their own culture and heritage alongside Tunica-Biloxi citizens.

This year’s powwow is also a celebration of continuous advancements by the Tribe. Just this past year, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe had great opportunities, including hosting U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, to its reservation. The Tribe was also awarded a $6.4 million grant to provide new, affordable housing for tribal families. Additionally, members of Tribal leadership were selected to serve on numerous federally appointed boards and committees with the hopes of amplifying the Tunica-Biloxi mission and the goals of Indian Country nationwide.

“Last year’s return of the powwow was such an overarching success that we anticipate this year’s 26th annual [owwow to be bigger and better,” Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite said. “We are eager to celebrate our accomplishments, not only for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, but for Indian Country as a whole. The success of one tribe is the success of all tribes to leave our mark in history and continue to pass down our culture and traditions.”

Featured performances and events include The Grayhawk Band, the Tunica-Biloxi Singers and Legend Keepers along with Native American dance and drum (singing) contests. Dancers can pre-register by Wednesday, May 15, 2024 by filling out the pre-registration form here. The powwow features over 35 food and craft vendors. Vendors can contact Paulette Voiselle ([email protected]) or Emelie Barbry ([email protected]) for more information.

Additionally, the Tribe will hold a free Education Day on Friday, May 17, ahead of the powwow . The event is a free day of programming dedicated to educating students of all ages on Native American culture, and highlights the historical, social and symbolic significance of inter-tribal powwows. . There will be two (2) programs, approximately 75 minutes in length, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024. The Ottertrail Singers from Apache, Oklahoma, will accompany dance exhibitions during the programs, and attendees are encouraged to participate in inter-tribal dances, including Round Dance and Two-step. For more information, contact Elisabeth Pierite-Mora at (319) 240-6432. School groups may want to include a visit to the Tunica-Biloxi Museum as part of their outing. Call Melissa Barbin for museum group reservations at (800) 272-9767, ext. 5457.

General Admission for the 2024 powwow is $8.00 for adults and children over five years of age and $5.00 for children under the age of five. Registered drum and dancers will be admitted with assigned numbers.

For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

