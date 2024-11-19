Tommy Orange's "Wandering Stars" Makes TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 List

TIME magazine has named Tommy Orange’s Wandering Stars to its 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 list. Orange, an enrolled tribal citizen of Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, has garnered significant acclaim for his literary contributions that delve into the complexities of Native American identity and history. Released in February 2024, Wandering Stars is Orange's second novel.

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Orange's upbringing profoundly influences his narrative voice. His debut novel, There There (2018), received widespread praise for its portrayal of urban Native American experiences, earning a finalist position for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize and securing the 2019 American Book Award.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Wandering Stars serves both as a prequel and sequel to There There, expanding the narrative to encompass multiple generations of a Native American family.

The novel begins in 1864 with the Sand Creek Massacre, a tragic event where U.S. Army forces killed numerous Cheyenne and Arapaho people. A young survivor, Jude Star, becomes a central figure, and the story traces his lineage through subsequent generations, highlighting the enduring impact of historical trauma.

A significant portion of Wandering Stars focuses on the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, an institution aimed at eradicating Native culture through forced assimilation. Jude's son, Charles, endures harsh treatment at the school, reflecting the broader systemic efforts to suppress Indigenous identities.

The narrative then transitions to contemporary times, revisiting characters like Orvil Red Feather, who survived a shooting at a powwow, a pivotal event in There There. Orvil's journey of recovery and identity exploration underscores the novel's themes of resilience and the intergenerational effects of trauma.

Critics have lauded Wandering Stars for its intricate storytelling and profound exploration of Native American experiences. The New York Times described it as "a towering achievement," emphasizing its lyrical and multigenerational narrative.

The Financial Times highlighted the novel's polyphonic structure, noting how it captures the complex experiences of Native Americans over generations.

Tommy Orange's work continues to shed light on the challenges and resilience of Native communities, offering readers a deeper understanding of the historical and contemporary issues they face.

For readers interested in exploring Wandering Stars, the novel is available for purchase here.

More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter