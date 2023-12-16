TIME Names Tommy Orange's "Wandering Stars" to Its 25 Most Anticipated Books of 2024 List

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
AfterTommy Orange's There There was released in 2018, it spent 10 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list. So, it's understandable to see why his soon-to-released second book, Wandering Stars -- due out on February 27 -- has been named to TIME magazine's 25 Most Anticipated Books of 2024 list.
Orange (Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma) proved himself to be a masterful storyteller in There There. Since its release, the book has received wide acclaim that transcended far beyond the American Indian community. There There presents urban American Indians stories from 12 narratives or voices of characters that, to urban Native people, seem very real. Orange told a Chicago book reading audience that so many of the characters in the book are actually parts of himself.
In a review of its 25 Most Anticipated Books of 2024, TIME writes:
"Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange’s new historical fiction novel imagines how three generations of a family are affected by the real-life Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, in which more than 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people were killed by the U.S. Army in Colorado. Orange follows the son of a survivor of the attack, a boy who is sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and taught a curriculum designed to erase Native American history. Wandering Stars flips forward to 2018, in the aftermath of a shooting, and reveals how the past is tied to the present."
More Stories Like ThisHere’s What's Going On In Indian Country, December 14-20
Q&A: Cary Morin, Indigenous Singer Songwriter on His New Album, 'Innocent Allies'
Magan Kateri Basque, the First Indigenous Winner of Miss Canada United World, Talks Giving Back, New York Fashion Week
Red Earth TreeFest Showcases Diverse Native Culture of Oklahoma