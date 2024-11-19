Third Annual Tribal Museums Day Centers Diverse Histories, Cultures & Lifeways

Details By Native News Online Staff November 19, 2024

The Association on American Indian Affairs is thrilled to announce thethird annual Tribal Museums Day, launching on Saturday, December 7, 2024, with a live-streamed event that kicks off a weeklong celebration running through December 13.

Celebrate Native Histories and Cultures

Tribal Museums offer an extraordinary opportunity to experience Native histories and cultures through the voices of the original Peoples of Turtle Island. With over 110 Tribal Museums and Cultural Centers across the U.S., visitors can immerse themselves in diverse traditions, wisdom, and lifeways shared by Native Peoples and their Nations. Each museum tells a unique story, providing a chance to learn about local histories, explore vibrant cultures, and shop for Native-made art, books, food, and more.

To help you plan, the Association offers a Tribal Museums Map featuring detailed listings and links to museum websites. Learn about hours, parking, and other details in advance.

“Everyone is welcome to experience Tribal Museums,” Shannon O'Loughlin, citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the Association’s CEO and Attorney, said. “When visiting, engage with experts, ask questions, and take time to explore the

museum’s offerings.”

Live-Streaming Event – December 7 at 12 p.m. PT

Can’t visit in person? Join the Association’s live-streaming event from the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in California, hosted by Rory Wheeler, a citizen of the Seneca Nation and Association Board Member. The program will include interviews with wisdom keepers and insights from participating museums.

Tune in on the Association’s YouTube, Facebook, or LinkedIn channels to celebrate this cultural showcase.

Participating Museums in the Live-Streaming Event:

Agua Caliente Cultural Museum (California)

(California) Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center (Connecticut)

(Connecticut) Tunica-Biloxi Museum (Louisiana)

(Louisiana) Choctaw Cultural Center (Oklahoma)

Special Offers and Activities:

Mashantucket Pequot Museum: Teachers with ID enjoy free admission on Saturdays through December 31.

Teachers with ID enjoy free admission on Saturdays through December 31. Tunica-Biloxi Museum: Free admission from December 7–13, with exciting door prizes.

Free admission from December 7–13, with exciting door prizes. Choctaw Cultural Center: On December 7, enjoy Christmas-themed workshops, BINGO, photos with Santa, a 20% discount on cultural center-branded items, and complimentary gift wrapping with purchase.

Many other Tribal Museums and Cultural Centers will offer free or discounted admission, live cultural demonstrations, special exhibits, and holiday markets.

"The Choctaw Cultural Center is thrilled to be participating in Tribal Museum Day. We are grateful to the Association for including us in this celebration of Tribal Museums, so that viewers can experience a bit of Choctaw Culture,” said Cheyhoma Dugger, citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Director of Development & Membership at the Choctaw Cultural Center. “We will share culture throughout our campus, while

highlighting Choctaw artists. We look forward to sharing the mission of the Choctaw Cultural Center and the educational opportunities provided at our institution.”

