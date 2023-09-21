The Land That Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans Exhibition Begins Sept. 22 at National Gallery of Art

Details By Native News Online Staff September 21, 2023

The Land Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans brings together works by many of today’s most boldly innovative Native American artists. The exhibition will be display for four months at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. beginning, Friday, September 22, 2023 until January 15, 2024.

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, one of the leading artists and curators of her generation, has carefully chosen some fifty works across a diversity of practices—including weaving, beadwork, sculpture, painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, performance, and video—that share the common thread of the land. The exhibition features both well-known and emerging artists, from G. Peter Jemison (Seneca Nation of Indians, Heron Clan) and Kay WalkingStick (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma/European descent) to Eric-Paul Riege (Diné) and Rose B. Simpson (Pueblo of Santa Clara, New Mexico).

The Land Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans shares new perspectives on these visionary and provocative artists while offering a timely celebration of contemporary Indigenous art.

Exhibition Schedule

National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC

September 22, 2023–January 15, 2024



New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, Connecticut

April 18–September 15, 2024

