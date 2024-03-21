The Indigenous Fashion Collective Officially Launched

Details By Native News Online Staff March 21, 2024

A new platform that aims to celebrate and promote Indigenous creativity, culture, collaboration, and couture, The Indigenous Fashion Collective. was officially launched this week. The Indigenous Fashion Collective will amplify Indigenous voices, talents, and narratives on the world stage with their first Indigenous Fashion Gala scheduled for November 2024.

"I'm excited to utilize my international experience in manufacturing and distribution, as well as to bring my deep knowledge of influencer brand building with celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Katy Perry x Twila True Fine Jewelry to the Indigenous fashion industry,” Twila True, co-founder of The Indigenous Fashion Collective, said.

Inspired by the rich heritage and contemporary innovations of Indigenous cultures worldwide, The Indigenous Fashion Collective ( is poised to revolutionize the fashion landscape by providing a platform dedicated to the promotion, preservation, and advancement of Indigenous fashion. Led by esteemed figures in the Indigenous and fashion communities, including Twila True, Lillian Sparks Robinson, and Sarah Eagle Heart,

The Indigenous Fashion Collective’s Advisory Board includes accomplished members of tribal nations in the fashion industry: Quannah Chasinghorse, Cora Kay Chandler, Jontay Kahm, Patricia Michaels, Jamie Schulze, and Crystal Williams.

The neew organization is driven by a shared vision of fostering growth, cultural authenticity, and socio-economic empowerment within Indigenous fashion communities.

“The Indigenous Fashion Collective was established to celebrate the beauty, ingenuity, and genius of Indigenous fashion and the community of designers whose talents often go unrecognized. We aim to increase visibility and brand recognition for our members with deep appreciation for the work, stories, and culture incorporated in Indigenous design,” said Lillian Sparks Robinson, co-founder of The Indigenous Fashion Collective.

At the core of The Indigenous Collective's mission are these key initiatives:

Promotion of Indigenous Designers: Showcase the talent and creativity of Indigenous designers through fashion shows, exhibitions, and digital platforms.

Advocacy and Representation: Advocate for Indigenous cultural rights and representation within the fashion industry, ensuring that Indigenous voices are heard and respected.

Education and Training: Provide resources, workshops, and mentorship programs to support emerging Indigenous designers and artisans in developing their skills and accessing opportunities within the fashion industry.

Cultural Preservation: Collaborate with Indigenous communities to preserve and promote traditional craftsmanship, techniques, and cultural knowledge related to fashion and textiles.

Sustainability and Ethical Practices: Promote sustainable and ethical practices within the Indigenous fashion sector, including eco-friendly materials, fair trade, and responsible production methods.

Collaboration and Networking: Facilitate collaborations and partnerships between Indigenous designers, fashion brands, retailers, and other stakeholders to foster innovation and growth within the industry.

“We are honored to amplify and champion Indigenous expertise in the fashion landscape, while fostering partnerships with global brands and advocating for Indigenous peoples,” said Sarah Eagle Heart, co-founder of The Indigenous Fashion Collective.

Join us in celebrating Indigenous creativity, culture, collaboration, and couture. Together, we can build a more inclusive and sustainable future for Indigenous fashion. Membership to The Indigenous Fashion Collective is open to all who share our vision and values. Whether you're an Indigenous or non-Indigenous designer, artisan, educator, advocate, or ally, there are many ways to get involved and contribute to our mission. Membership benefits include access to exclusive events, resources, and opportunities for collaboration and professional development.

To join our membership newsletter email list, and find more information about the Indigenous Fashion Gala, please visit indigenousfashioncollective.com or contact [email protected].

Connect with us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/indigifashion and on Instagram and X at @indigifashion.

