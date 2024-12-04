The Grand Rapids Public Museum Announces Anishinabek: The People of This Place Exhibit Redesign Collaboration

Details By Native News Online Staff December 04, 2024

For over 30 years, the Grand Rapids Public Museum has proudly welcomed students, community members, and visitors to explore Anishinabek: The People of This Place, a core exhibit created in collaboration with Michigan’s Anishinaabe people. The Museum is thrilled to announce an exciting redesign and expansion of the exhibit, which will be completed over the next two years. This effort aims to revitalize the space, ensuring it continues to educate and inspire future generations.

Additionally, the Museum is pleased to introduce Katrina Furman as its new Anishinaabe Curator. Furman, a proud member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, brings 18 years of experience in tribal government. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and a Master of Public Administration in Nonprofit Management, both from Grand Valley State University.

"I've had the privilege of working with the Public Museum for three years before stepping into the role of Anishinaabe Curator," said Furman. "I am deeply honored and excited to be selected for this position. I look forward to the exhibit redesign and continued collaborationwith our partners to create something very empowering for our community."

In collaboration with Tribal leaders and the Eshtoojik (The Ones Who Create) Advisory Council, a bold new vision for Anishinabek: The People of This Place has taken shape. The redesigned exhibit will feature updated technology, natural elements, and connections to the Grand River, offering visitors an immersive experience that delves into topics central to contemporary Anishinaabe communities. A stunning entrance showcasing art by local Anishinaabe artists will welcome guests, celebrating the past, present, and future of Anishinabek culture and affirming that Anishinaabe people remain a vital force shaping Turtle Island (our world).

The exhibit will temporarily close for renovations after Sunday, January 5, and visitors are encouraged to experience it during the holiday season before its closure. The updated exhibit is set to reopen in Fall 2026.

During the renovation, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will continue sharing Anishinaabe stories through other exhibits and interactive displays.

“Anishinaabe voices will be present at the Museum during construction,” Furman assures. “Our stories will be available through other visuals and new technology offered throughout the Museum.”

Editor's Note: Disclosure - Native News Online's publisher/editor Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) serves on the Eshtoojik (The Ones Who Create) Advisory Council.

