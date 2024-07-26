Teton Ridge Appoints “Yellowstone” Star Mo Brings Plenty as American Indian Cultural Affairs Director

Details By Kaili Berg July 26, 2024

Teton Ridge, a leading name in Western sports media, lifestyle, and entertainment, proudly announced today the appointment of Mo Brings Plenty as the company’s new American Indian Cultural Affairs Director.

Best known for his standout role in the popular series “Yellowstone,” Brings Plenty will be instrumental in enhancing cultural authenticity, diversity, and the overall industry culture within Teton Ridge’s wide array of properties, including Cowboays & Indians Magazine, the Arizona Ridge Riders professional bull riding team, and Teton Ridge Entertainment.

“I am truly looking forward to joining the team at Teton Ridge,” Brings Plenty said in a press release. “My biggest drive is to be a positive factor and help support what Teton Ridge has set out to do in shedding light on western heritage. I look ahead to incorporating American Indian culture more into every avenue of this industry - we have a lot of cowboys and cowgirls accomplishing great things. Our culture is really parallel to the cowboy culture, so bridging those together and celebrating their stories side-by-side is my biggest goal.”

In his new role, Brings Plenty will also serve as a consultant for Teton Ridge Entertainment, the company’s division focused on producing films, series, and new media projects that dive into Americana stories.

Under the leadership of Jillian Share, Teton Ridge Entertainment is currently working on several high-profile projects. These include a docuseries with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Reed (“My Octopus Teacher”) about Colossal Biosciences, a company attempting to revive extinct species like the wooly mammoth.

Additionally, they are developing a fresh adaptation of Louis L’Amour’s novel Fallon, based on a pitch by Pete Chiarelli (“Crazy Rich Asians”), and a documentary chronicling Dawn Staley’s undefeated 2023/2024 season with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“Our team is dedicated to preserving the western lifestyle and celebrating the diverse storylines that have played a pivotal role in creating what we all know and love today,” Deirdre Lester, Chief Executive Officer of Teton Ridge said in a press release. “After hosting Mo at many of our events and watching him build long-standing, impactful relationships across the industry—all while educating and bringing much-needed perspective to the table—it was quite obvious that his playing a larger role was imperative in paving the way for the future of Teton Ridge and the industry at large.”

With Mo Brings Plenty leading American Indian Cultural Affairs, Teton Ridge is set to make substantial advancements in honoring and integrating Indigenous culture within the Western heritage narrative.

“Mo is a cowboy, and he lives his life as a constant leader in his community,” said Ridge Riders General Manager Casey Lane. “Bringing that leadership and unique voice to our team is such an incredibly positive thing for the entire industry. We could not have identified a better mentor to shape the future of all efforts within Teton Ridge and help the Ridge Riders build a championship culture with our riders, partners, and fans.”

