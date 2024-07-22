Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) Call to Artists

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media July 22, 2024

ADA, Okla. – The 2024 Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth call for artists is now open. Adult and youth artists from federally recognized Southeastern tribes are presented awards for the very best art at SEASAM, representing several differing categories in which artists compete.

SEASAM will take place Oct. 4-5 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The deadline for adult SEASAM entrants is 5 p.m., Aug. 12. Youth deadline is 4:30 p.m., Sept. 20.

The Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth has been part of the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival since 2005.

SEASAM and SEASAM Youth provide a unique marketplace where adult and youth artists from federally recognized Southeastern tribes can flourish.

The competition portion of the adult market includes a Best of Show award, Best of Division and first, second and third place awards in each category. Youth competition awards include Best of Show and Best of Division awards and judges’ awards.

For more information and to apply, visit SEASAM.net or call (580) 272-5520.

A complete list of events, locations and schedules for the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival will become available online at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net. The event schedule is subject to change.

