Shinnecock Language Media Exhibit Opens in East Hampton Next Month

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 07, 2024

Next month, a new language exhibit will open in East Hampton, New York, featuring virtual media produced in the Shinnecock Language.

The project was developed over two years by Shinnecock Indian Nation citizen Wunetu Wequai Tarrant and filmmaker Christian Scheide, with support from the First Literature Project. First Literature Project is an organization that supports Native nations in maintaining and furthering their languages, narratives, and oral traditions through a new immersive storytelling platform.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“The significance of having a platform to share our history cannot be understated,” said Wequai Tarrant in a statement. “A wealth of knowledge is left out when the only accounts of Indigenous cultures available are written by outside anthropologists and authors. The FLP's method will bring our stories into the 21st century, using our voices, our faces, and sharing our perspectives.”

The exhibition will utilize the newly released Apple Vision Pro headset to present the story

Padawe, originally written in English by Elizabeth Chee Chee Thunderbird Haile,now newly translated and narrated in the Shinnecock language by Wunetu Wequai Tarrant, Chee Chee Haile's granddaughter. The exhibition will also feature video works by members of the Shinnecock language revitalization collective, as well as interviews with members of the Shinnecock Nation over the last two years.

“This was a long process that had to move at the speed of trust,” said Scheider in a statement. “To begin, we were invited into homes, into gathering places, into backyards, and when we arrived all we did was turn the cameras on and listen. In close to 100 hours of footage, we asked only a handful of questions. That is always the sign when you know you are where you need to be. There was so much that needed to be said - there still is.Our role, even more than creating this new format, is to listen, and to remember what we hear.”

The exhibition will be open at Guild Hall on May 18, and remain open through July 15. Admission is free, and timed entry is required to experience First Literature Project’s virtual-reality work. Additional programing includes:

Thursday, May 23, 6pm: Artist Talk with Peter Fisher, Chistian Scheider, & Wunetu Wequai Tarrant

Thursday, May 30, 6pm: Artist Talk with Ayim Kutoowonk, Andrina Wekontash Smith, & Wunetu Wequai Tarrant.

Monday, June 17, 6pm: Creative Lab with Ahanu Valdez

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter